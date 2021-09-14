Commit Stat Check: Week 3

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South (2-0) defeated Lakeville North 12-0. Game stats: Androff had one pass reception for 23 yards. His team only attempted three passes the entire game. Next game: Lakeville South will next play Eden Prairie Friday evening (9/17).



Last game: Lincoln Southeast (3-0) defeated Grand Island 17-7. Game stats: On offense, Appleget had two rushes for 8 yards, and two receptions for 25 yards. On defense, he had one solo tackle and three assists. Season stats: Appleget has had seven receptions for 96 yards and three touchdown receptions; he has added seven rushes for 59 yards, and he has completed one pass for 24 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had eight solo tackles, 11 assisted tackles, and two pass break-ups. Next game: Lincoln Southeast will next play Omaha Creighton Prep Thursday evening (9/16).



Last game: Columbus (2-1) defeated Lincoln North Star 49-13. Game stats: Hausmann had had six solo tackles, two assisted tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one fumble recovery. On offense, he had four receptions for 29 yards with two touchdowns; he also had two carries for 4 yards. Season stats: Hausmann has had 12 solo tackles, 16 assisted tackles, four tackles-for-loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. On offense, he has had 15 receptions for 182 yards (12.1 ypr) and three touchdowns; he has also had two carries for 4 net yards. Next game: Columbus will next play at Lincoln Northeast Friday evening (9/17).

Last game: Reno (Nev.) McQueen (3-0) defeated Reno Bishop Manogue 43-27. Game stats: Hayes had 25 rushing attempts for 358 yards, and four rushing touchdowns with a long of 71-yards. Season stats: Hayes has had 64 rushes for 651 yards (10.2 ypc) 11 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has one reception for 15 yards. Next game: McQueen will next play Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs at home Friday evening (9/17).

Last game: Orlando (Fla.) Olympia (1-1) lost to Ocoee 13-34. Game stats: Jones had four receptions for 34 yards. Season stats: Jones has had 10 receptions for 145 yards (14.5 ypr) with two receiving touchdowns. Next game: Orlando Olympia will next face Osceola (Fla.) Kissimmee at home on Friday evening (9/17).

Last game: Boulder (Colo.) Fairview (2-1) defeated Grand Junction Central 17-0. Game stats: Page had 12 receptions for 143 yards, and one 43-yard touchdown catch. He also carried the ball one time for 2 yards. On defense, he had seven total tackles. Season stats: Page has had 28 receptions for 365 yards (13 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has three rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 22 total tackles Next game: Boulder Fairview will next play at Prairie View Henderson Friday evening (9/17).

Last game: Jacksonville Bolles (3-0) defeated St. Augustine 32-27. Game stats: Schwartz had four solo tackles and one assist, to go along with one sack, two tackles-for-loss and, one quarterback hurry. Season stats: Schwartz has had eight solo tackles and six assists, to go along with two sacks, five tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hurries. Next game: Jacksonville Bolles will next play at Fernandina Beach Friday evening (9/17).

Last game: Southside (1-2) lost to t Austin St. Michael's 12-17. Game stats: Torres completed 16-of-31 (53%) passes for 201 yards with one passing touchdown. He also rushed for 32 yards on six carries (5.3 ypc). Season stats: Torres has thrown for 662 yards, with nine touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also has 13 rushes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Next game: Southside next plays Floresville at home Friday evening (9/17). HuskerOnline will be in attendance at this game on Friday.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (3-0) defeated North Bend Central 76-32. Game stats: Brahmer had five receptions for 110 yards and two touchdowns, plus two carries for 27 yards and a 19-yard touchdown. On defense, he had six total tackles and one interception. Season stats: Brahmer has had 14 receptions for 225 yards (16.1 ypr) with three touchdowns, and three carries for 41 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 15 total tackles, one sack, one tackle-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will next play Ash Grove, Missouri at home on Friday (9/17).

Last game: Lincoln Southeast defeated Grand Island 17-7. Season stats: Gottula has helped lead the Knights to a 3-0 record so far in 2021. Next game: Lincoln Southeast will next play Omaha Creighton Prep Thursday evening (9/16).



Bonus stat check

Last game: North Platte is 2-1 after losing to Kearney 14-42. Season stats: Through three games of his senior season, Genaone has 27 carries for 311 yards and five rushing touchdowns, to go along with one catch for 30 yards that also went for a touchdown. On defense, he has had 40 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup.