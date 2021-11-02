Commit Stat Check: Week 10

Follow along with HuskerOnline.com as we track to see how Nebraska's 2022 and 2023 verbal commitments played in their respective games each week and throughout the entire season and playoffs.

Class of 2022

Last game: Lakeville South remained undefeated (9-0) by handily beating Hopkins, 48-6, in the first round of the state playoffs. Game stats: Androff had three receptions for 37 yards and an 8-yard touchdown reception. Season stats: Androff has had seven receptions for 143 yards with one touchdown catch, and two tackles on defense in his senior campaign. Lakeville South has only 27 passing completions in their entire regular season. Next game: Lakeville South will play Anoka Friday (11/5) in the second round of the state playoffs.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-5) saw their season end with a 21-3 loss to Omaha Burke. Game stats: Appleget had three carries for zero yards and one reception for 13 yards on offense; to go with three solo and four assisted tackles, with two pass break-ups on defense. Season stats: Appleget has had 30 catches for 427 yards and eight touchdown receptions; he has added 19 rushes for 109 yards and a touchdown, and he has completed two passes for 50 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He has had 22 solo tackles, 49 assisted tackles, and one interception with four pass break-ups on defense.

Last game: Columbus (7-3) had their season come to an end with a 24-17 loss to North Platte. Game stats: On offense, Hausmann had five receptions for 86 yards. On defense, he had five solo tackles and seven assists. Season stats: Hausmann had 29 solo tackles, 48 assisted tackles, eight tackles-for-loss, two sacks, and two fumble recoveries with four pass break-ups on defense. On offense, he had 37 receptions for 600 yards (16.2 ypr) and eight touchdowns; he also had six carries for 108 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown.

Last game: McQueen (8-1) beat Douglas High, 43-0 in the first round of the state playoffs. Game stats: Hayes had 12 rushes for 165 yards and one touchdown. Season stats: Hayes has had 169 rushes for 1390 yards (8.2 ypc) and 21 rushing touchdowns, with a long of 71 yards. He also has two receptions for 17 yards. Next game: McQueen will next play Sparks (Nev.) Reed Thursday (11/5) evening in the second round of the state playoffs.

Last game: Olympia (4-5) lost to Winter Garden West Orange , 21-9. Game stats: Jones had six receptions for 47 yards. Season stats: Jones has had 51 receptions for 831 yards (16.3 ypr) and seven receiving touchdowns, with a long of 85 yards. He has also averaged 23.3 yards on three kickoff returns. Next game: Olympia will next play at Oak Ridge Friday (11/5) evening.

Season stats: Page's season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he had 39 receptions for 473 yards (12.1 ypr), and two receiving touchdowns. He also has four rushes for seven yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging 24.5 yards on kickoff returns. On defense, he has one interception, two pass break-ups, and 29 total tackles.

Last game: Top seeded Millard South (9-1) was upset by Omaha North, 49-42, in the first round of the Class A state playoffs. Game stats: Stenger completed 17 of 30 passes for 290 yards with six touchdowns, and he rushed for 48 yards on 23 carries. Season stats: On offense, Stenger completed 72 out of 110 [65%] passes for 1385 yards with 17 touchdowns [long of 70] and no interceptions. He also had 76 rushes for 555 yards and 11 touchdowns [long of 60]. On defense, he had 12 total tackles.

Season stats: Torres' season has come to an end after an ACL tear. On the season he threw for 912 yards, with 12 touchdown passes and two interceptions. He also had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Class of 2023

Last game: Pierce (8-2) defeated Broken Bow, 27-14, in the first round of the Class C1 state playoffs. Game stats: Brahmer had one reception for nine yards on offense. On defense, he had three tackles. Season stats: Brahmer has had 45 receptions for 808 yards (18.2 ypr) with 11 touchdowns, and eight carries for 39 yards and a touchdown. He has also had three two-point conversion catches. On defense, he has had 60 total tackles, two sacks, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception. Next game: Pierce will host Ashland-Greenwood Friday (11/5) evening at 7:00 PM in the second round of the Class C1 state playoffs.

Last game: Lincoln Southeast (5-5) saw their season end with a 21-3 loss to Omaha Burke. Season stats: Gottula helped lead the Knights to a 5-5 record in 2021.

Bonus Stat Checks

Last game: North Platte (7-3) beat Columbus, 24-17 in the first round of the Class A state championship. Game stats: Genatone had nine rushes for 74 yards on offense. On defense, he had 13 total tackles. Season stats: Through seven games of his senior season, Genatone has 90 carries for 789 yards (8.8 ypc) and 11 rushing touchdowns, to go along with four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he has had 118 total tackles, five sacks, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and three quarterback hurries.