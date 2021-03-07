The Nebraska football team picked up their first verbal commitment of 2022 on Sunday morning.

Columbus (Neb.) linebacker Ernest Hausmann announced his commitment on Twitter, after reportedly letting the coaching staff know on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Hausmann is the first NU scholarship recruit from Columbus High School since tight end Tim Carpenter in 1993, and the first Division I FBS recruit to come from the town since Columbus Lakeview tight end Josh Mueller in 2003.

Before Carpenter in 1993, Columbus High School also produced legendary Nebraska fullback Cory Schlesinger in 1989, who went on to have a 12-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions.

Hausmann's commit erases any concern the Big Red could be shut out from the state's top five in-state prospects for the class of 2022, as Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson have already eliminated the Big Red when they announced their early top-five lists last month.