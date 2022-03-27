Colorado OT Henning makes return visit to Nebraska

The Huskers are in on many offensive tackles for the 2023 class. However, the Nebraska staff isn't going to get caught not continuing to evaluate other players for offers. That seems to be what Nebraska is doing with Zachary Henning from Aurora (Colo.) Grandview who was in Lincoln for the second time.

While this was Henning's second time in Lincoln it was the first time to meet the new position coach. The meet between Henning and Donovan Raiola was a good one and Henning liked what he saw on the field from the Huskers on Saturday.

"I really liked coach Raiola," Henning said. "I thought that the offense really looked good on Saturday at the scrimmage."

The Huskers haven't been specific with Henning where they could see him playing on the offensive line. The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Henning thinks that he would be the best fit at tackle on the offensive line.

"They haven't told me specifically where they thought that I could play for them on the offensive line. But I think offensive tackle is the best fit for me on the offensive line."

Henning says that the relationship between the Nebraska staff and himself is going well. Another one of the newer staff members has been recruiting Henning because of recruiting area.

"Things have been going very well with Nebraska recruiting me," Henning said. "Coach Applewhite has been recruiting me the most for Nebraska."