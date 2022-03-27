Colorado OT Henning makes return visit to Nebraska
The Huskers are in on many offensive tackles for the 2023 class. However, the Nebraska staff isn't going to get caught not continuing to evaluate other players for offers. That seems to be what Nebraska is doing with Zachary Henning from Aurora (Colo.) Grandview who was in Lincoln for the second time.
While this was Henning's second time in Lincoln it was the first time to meet the new position coach. The meet between Henning and Donovan Raiola was a good one and Henning liked what he saw on the field from the Huskers on Saturday.
"I really liked coach Raiola," Henning said. "I thought that the offense really looked good on Saturday at the scrimmage."
The Huskers haven't been specific with Henning where they could see him playing on the offensive line. The 6-foot-6 and 250-pound Henning thinks that he would be the best fit at tackle on the offensive line.
"They haven't told me specifically where they thought that I could play for them on the offensive line. But I think offensive tackle is the best fit for me on the offensive line."
Henning says that the relationship between the Nebraska staff and himself is going well. Another one of the newer staff members has been recruiting Henning because of recruiting area.
"Things have been going very well with Nebraska recruiting me," Henning said. "Coach Applewhite has been recruiting me the most for Nebraska."
There was an opportunity for Henning to look around campus as a bit of a tour after the scrimmage on Saturday.
"I did get a chance after the practice to look around," Henning said. "We got a chance to look at the facilities, but I had already seen most of them on my game day visit for the Michigan game last year."
While there was time to take a look around there wasn't a great window to talk about Nebraska's board or where Henning is at on it. He may take another trip to Nebraska depending how things go for an offer.
"No, we didn't. I didn't get a chance to really bring it up. We didn't talk about coming back again, but I am sure I will want to come back again depending if I get an offer."
The visit to Nebraska is the latest for Henning who has been to a few schools before Lincoln this weekend. He has plans to go see a pair of PAC12 schools in the coming weeks.
"So far I have visited Kansas, Kansas State, Colorado and I am planning on visiting Utah and Washington very soon," Henning said.
Henning has seven offers already and says from that group of schools there are four of them that standout who are recruiting him the most.
"I have offers from Utah, Washington, Kansas State, Kansas, Colorado, Colorado State and Nevada. I would say that Washington, Kansas State, Utah and Colorado are recruiting me the hardest right now."