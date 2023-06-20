Colorado OL Landen Davidson commits to Nebraska
Nebraska picked up the commitment of Landen Davidson, a 2024 three-star offensive lineman from Broomfield, Colorado.
Davidson received a Husker offer on June 11 following a camp inside Memorial Stadium, and he quickly set up an official visit to Lincoln for this past weekend. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder liked what he saw and decided to pull the trigger on a commitment.
“I had an amazing time, I loved it,” Davidson told Inside Nebraska on Sunday following his official visit.
Davidson projects as an interior lineman at the college level. He’s shown he has explosiveness for a 315-pounder, clocking in at 4.91 seconds in the 40-yard dash while at a Tennessee camp earlier this month.
Davidson becomes the third offensive lineman in the Huskers’ 2024 class, joining three-stars Gibson Pyle of Texas and Jake Peters of Iowa. Ashton Murphy, a three-star commit from Elkhorn South High School in Nebraska, plays both ways for his high school team but will begin his Husker career on the defensive line.
Davidson held offers from several Power Five programs, including Iowa State, Kansas, Colorado, Washington State and Colorado State.
