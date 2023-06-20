Nebraska picked up the commitment of Landen Davidson, a 2024 three-star offensive lineman from Broomfield, Colorado. Davidson received a Husker offer on June 11 following a camp inside Memorial Stadium, and he quickly set up an official visit to Lincoln for this past weekend. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder liked what he saw and decided to pull the trigger on a commitment. “I had an amazing time, I loved it,” Davidson told Inside Nebraska on Sunday following his official visit. RELATED: New Husker OL commit Landen Davidson found home at Nebraska SUBSCRIBE: Get All-Access to Inside Nebraska for just $9.95/month

Davidson projects as an interior lineman at the college level. He’s shown he has explosiveness for a 315-pounder, clocking in at 4.91 seconds in the 40-yard dash while at a Tennessee camp earlier this month.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj40LjkxIDQwIHlhcmQgZGFzaCwgYXQgMzE1bGJzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJvb21maWVsZEZ0Ymw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyb29tZmllbGRGdGJsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoT0JyaWVuP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBDb2FjaE9CcmllbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9CSFNFQUdMRT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkhTRUFHTEU8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2FwdGFpbktpcmswMj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FwdGFpbktpcmswMjwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VFc3YxRU8zVkUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS91 RXN2MUVPM1ZFPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExhbmRlbiBEYXZpZHNvbiAoQERh dmlkc29uTGFuZGVuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rh dmlkc29uTGFuZGVuL3N0YXR1cy8xNjY3NzI5NDI1NjMzNTIxNjY1P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==