As had been speculated for a few weeks now, the NCAA Division I Council voted to start the 2020-21 college basketball season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, per multiple reports.

The council approved the proposed start date in a vote on Wednesday evening.

Teams will be allowed to begin official practices six weeks prior to their first game. Assuming Nebraska opens its season on Nov. 25, it would open its first official practice on Oct. 14.

With the start date now in place, more information on Nebraska's '20-21 schedule, particularly its non-conference slate, should follow over the next few weeks.

Other measures passed by the DI Council included setting a max number of regular-season games teams can play at 27 (four less than the usual max of 31) and a minimum of 13 games.

Also, no "secret" scrimmages and exhibition games will be allowed this season, meaning Nebraska's exhibition opener vs. Peru State has officially been canceled.

The council also set a recommendation for a minimum of four non-conference games. Nebraska is still scheduled to play three games in the Myrtle Beach Invitational (which could be played in a "bubble" in Orlando).

The rest of its non-conference schedule remains to be determined, as does what the Big Ten schedule will look like.