Colbert sees electrifying environment on visit to Nebraska

There is limited real estate remaining for Nebraska in their 2022 recruiting class. There aren't any defensive backs in the class yet and the Huskers hosted Alejandro Colbert, from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, on Saturday night.

“We got there around 1:00 in the afternoon,” Colbert said. “We had check-ins and then hung out in the players’ lounge. We got our height and weight in the weight room and then got a presentation in the film room. “I saw the players’ lounge, weight room, meeting rooms and indoor facility and that was it. We did go see the dorms. After that, we went out onto the field for the game.” Colbert got a presentation on the facility upgrades and was blown away with the expansion that Nebraska will be doing over the coming years. “They showed us a video on the new facilities. It’s exciting. It looks amazing. They are going to get a lot bigger facilities based on that hype video.” The recruits made their way to the stadium for warm-ups after the tour and presentations. Colbert was impressed with how proficient Nebraska was in pre-game. “It was electrifying,” Colbert said. “It was intense just watching the team warm up for the game. They work in a very fast-pace. It was all moving quickly and smoothly. And the fans were going crazy in pre-game. It was something I hadn’t seen or felt before.”

2022 CB Alejandro Colbert