Colbert sees electrifying environment on visit to Nebraska
There is limited real estate remaining for Nebraska in their 2022 recruiting class. There aren't any defensive backs in the class yet and the Huskers hosted Alejandro Colbert, from Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point, on Saturday night.
“We got there around 1:00 in the afternoon,” Colbert said. “We had check-ins and then hung out in the players’ lounge. We got our height and weight in the weight room and then got a presentation in the film room.
“I saw the players’ lounge, weight room, meeting rooms and indoor facility and that was it. We did go see the dorms. After that, we went out onto the field for the game.”
Colbert got a presentation on the facility upgrades and was blown away with the expansion that Nebraska will be doing over the coming years.
“They showed us a video on the new facilities. It’s exciting. It looks amazing. They are going to get a lot bigger facilities based on that hype video.”
The recruits made their way to the stadium for warm-ups after the tour and presentations. Colbert was impressed with how proficient Nebraska was in pre-game.
“It was electrifying,” Colbert said. “It was intense just watching the team warm up for the game. They work in a very fast-pace. It was all moving quickly and smoothly. And the fans were going crazy in pre-game. It was something I hadn’t seen or felt before.”
Colbert has not had too many conversations about where Nebraska sees him playing for them. He liked the play of the Nebraska defense on Saturday night and when he saw Nebraska play earlier in the season.
“I am not sure where they see me,” Colbert said. “I felt like their defense played great. I caught part of the Oklahoma game and I thought they played good against them, too. I think that I would be a good fit based on how they use their cornerbacks.”
Colbert was blown away with the gameday environment at Nebraska. Being from Texas, he was able to compare it to an environment that Husker fans are familiar with.
“The environment was amazing. It was something like had never felt before. It was packed. Their fans were great and the music was loud.
“I have been to a Texas A&M game before. I liked the Nebraska environment more. It was more electric. The overall feeling last night was better for me. Nebraska just felt like home to me, to be honest.”
There is definitely an interest by Colbert to get an offer from Nebraska. He knows they are only taking one more cornerback in this class.
“I have been trying to connect with the Nebraska staff to talk a little more about that. They told me that they have one more cornerback spot open. Hopefully, I can fill that spot.”
The visit blew Colbert away. He wishes he could have seen more of the facilities, but is hoping to get back to Nebraska for an official visit later this season.
“It was a ‘9’ or a ‘10’,” Colbert said. “The visit really exceeded my expectations. I didn’t know how the game was going to be like with the environment. That blew me away. The best thing was just watching the game and watching them play. I wished I could have seen a few more of the facilities.”
Besides Nebraska, Colbert is hearing from the most from three other schools. He is keeping his options open and hasn't made any plans to see any other schools at the moment.
“I am getting a lot of interest from Tennessee, Maryland and Houston. I don’t have any other plans set up right now at the moment.”