Coaches Corner Podcast: Interview with Nebraska's recruiting director
The Coaches Corner Podcast starring Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove and Eric Lammers returns today with a Vince Guinta, senior director of player personnel and recruiting at Nebraska. Below are the time stamps for the interview.
Open: How Guinta ended up in his current position at Nebraska
6:00: The recruiting calendar and how it probably needs revision
16:00: Getting back into football at Fresno State after time away from the game
24:00: How a job in college football differs from other professions
28:04: A look at the relationship between a recruiting coordinator and head coach
36:15: How college football coaching has evolved through the years to where it is now
53:35: What to expect from Nebraska with recruiting
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****