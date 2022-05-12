 HuskerOnline - Coaches Corner Podcast: Interview with Nebraska's recruiting director
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-12 07:11:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Coaches Corner Podcast: Interview with Nebraska's recruiting director

Clint Cosgrove, Eric Lammers, Dave Berry
Rivals.com

The Coaches Corner Podcast starring Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove and Eric Lammers returns today with a Vince Guinta, senior director of player personnel and recruiting at Nebraska. Below are the time stamps for the interview.

Open: How Guinta ended up in his current position at Nebraska

6:00: The recruiting calendar and how it probably needs revision

16:00: Getting back into football at Fresno State after time away from the game

24:00: How a job in college football differs from other professions

28:04: A look at the relationship between a recruiting coordinator and head coach

36:15: How college football coaching has evolved through the years to where it is now

53:35: What to expect from Nebraska with recruiting

