Clint Cosgrove analyzes Riley Van Poppel, NU momentum with Malachi Coleman

Rivals national recruiting analyst and former Nebraska assistant coach Clint Cosgrove sat down with Zack Carpenter on the latest episode of the Inside Nebraska Podcast on Tuesday.

He breaks down what the Huskers are getting in 2023 DL commit Riley Van Poppel, highlighting some of the on-field techniques and traits that had Cosgrove, frankly, gushing about the three-star Texas native's commitment to the Huskers.

Cosgrove also takes a look at the rise of Lincoln Southeast (Neb.) prospect Malachi Coleman, who went from completely off the radar into a budding star in less than a year. Not only did Coleman see his own career skyrocket, but the Huskers have also seen their standing with him explode over the couple of months.

Mickey Joseph has made a profound impact on Coleman, and the Huskers hold some real momentum for a player who is the No. 1 priority in their 2023 class and one of the most important in-state recruits of the last decade.

Joseph's hiring is continuing to make a big-time mark in the Huskers' current receivers room and on the recruiting trail. They hold some major momentum for Georgia receiver Barry Jackson, who we predicted on Monday will eventually wind up with the Huskers.

Zack and Clint broke down what Jackson brings to the table as a versatile receiver threat and where his recruitment stands heading into the back half of July.

Please subscribe to the Inside Nebraska YouTube page for that interview, more conversations with Huskers recruits and more news, notes and analysis on Nebraska. You can also catch the audio version of the latest podcast episode on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.