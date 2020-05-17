Class of 23 Jersey ATH Kahlil Ali talks about Nebraska offer
There have been a number of new offers being extended to younger players by Nebraska. One of those offers went to Kahlil Ali from Pennsauken (N.J.). The Huskers had let the talented athlete's coach...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news