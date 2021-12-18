Class of 2022: Final Grades

Scott Frost's fourth full recruiting class at Nebraska is in the books and checks in at No. 53 overall in the nation, well short of his first three full classes which were ranked at Nos. 15, 18 and 19 respectively. NU finished last overall in the Big Ten according to total points due to them signing the smallest number of recruits this cycle. But NU has the 7th-rated class according to average Rivals star ranking. HuskerOnline.com takes one final look at where needs were met or fell short and assigns final grades by position for the 2022 class early signing period.

Quarterback

Needed: 1, Signed:1 Grading breakdown: Mike C ; Bryan C+

Torres is more of a pro-style quarterback and it will be interesting to see what Nebraska does when it comes to their need for a transfer. Torres is recovering from a torn ACL and will be about four months into his rehabilitation once he gets to Nebraska in January. Torres has obvious arm talent. He can seriously spin it. However, he does have to work on reading defenses and shouldn't be considered a dual-threat despite how he is listed.

Running back

Needed: 1-2, Signed: 1

Grading breakdown: Mike C- ; Bryan B-



Nebraska seemed to be only interested in bringing in one running back in June, but lost Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott to the portal. Nebraska landed Ashton Hayes in June, but he decommitted in December. The Huskers found Jphnson late in the process based on his senior film.



Wide receiver

Needed: 1-2, Signed: 1

Grading breakdown: Mike B ; Bryan B



Nebraska has signed one from the high school ranks, likely gets a second following signing day and will be active in the portal to get at least one transfer. Jones has a unique ability in the screen game. He is such a great route runner and gets up to speed very quickly. Crawford will be coming to Nebraska sight unseen, without having visited campus in advance. In essence, he's taking a leap of faith in his trust with new Husker assistant Coach Mickey Joseph. You can never have enough speed at the skill positions, and Crawford will give NU an upgrade in that area.

Tight end

Needed: 1, Signed: 1 Grading breakdown: Mike C- ; Bryan C+

Androff just didn't have a lot of opportunities to get involved in the offense as a receiver at his high school as he only caught 10 receptions for 171 yards with two touchdowns the entire season. . He was an All-Metro selection as a senior.

Offensive line

Needed: 1-2, Signed: 1

Grading breakdown: Mike C ; Bryan B-



New Jersey all-state lineman Jenkins ended up being the only early signee along the offensive trenches for Nebraska, but additional depth and options are being added three the transfer portal.

Defensive line

Needed: 1-2. Signed: Grading breakdown: Mike C ; Bryan C



Tagaloa was a new name very late in the process. Tagaloa's junior film was solid on both sides of the football. He's not made himself available for interviews, so the elephant in the room is why aren't there any stats for Brodie his senior year? There is a lot of size and athleticism to be excited about, however. The Huskers have a need for a nose tackle in the class and missed on their high school targets. Nebraska will be looking to find a big body nose in the portal.

Inside linebacker

Needed: 1, Signed: 1

Grading breakdown: Mike C ; Bryan C



Nebraska flipped Stenger from Kansas State after his exceptional senior campaign at Millard South. He could play several positions as a Husker, but most of the talk has centered around him becoming an inside linebacker.

Outside linebacker

Needed: 1; Signed: 1 Grading breakdown: Mike C+ ; Bryan B+

There's a lot of potential with Hausmann as he is just scratching the surface of the player he can eventually be. He has the work ethic and discipline that makes him a real intriguing recruit. His background playing in the secondary, followed by outside linebacker and then inside, will help him at the next level. We also like the potential for Appleget once he gets into the system and settles in at outside linebacker. He has some real nice tools that could make him effective off of the edge as a rush rusher.

Defensive back

Needed: 3-4, Signed: 4

Grading breakdown: Mike B+ ; Bryan A

With the DB attrition from the 2020 signing class of their highly-touted Florida defensive backs, combined with the graduation and NFL Draft losses, the secondary positions needed serious attention this cycle. It took a while, but things came together nicely in the end. 'Versatile' was the one word thrown around time and time again with defensive backs in this class. Coach Fisher gets three on signing day that are at least 6-2 and all of them have cornerback experience. Gould and Singleton have more safety time and make sense here as a result.

Specialists

Signed: None

