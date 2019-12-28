News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-28 07:12:50 -0600') }} football Edit

Class of 2021 baker's dozen watch list: Defense

Omaha Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson will be one of the most sought after recruits in the Midwest next cycle.
Omaha Westside defensive back Avante Dickerson will be one of the most sought after recruits in the Midwest next cycle. (Nate Clouse)
Nate Clouse and Mike Matya
HOL Staff

Almost all the hay is in the barn for Nebraska's Class of 2020, as only a couple slots remain to add an additional signee in February or a transfer from the portal.So, for most of the time in Janua...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}