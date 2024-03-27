Advertisement
basketball

CJ Wilcher enters the transfer portal


CJ Wilcher. (AP Photos)
Steve Marik • InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back.

A source confirmed to Inside Nebraska that Husker guard CJ Wilcher has entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Wilcher becomes the fourth Nebraska player to enter the portal since the Huskers' season ended in the NCAA Tournament, joining guards Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Eli Rice, as well as center Blaise Keita.

Wilcher has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound Wilcher spent the past three seasons at Nebraska, where he played in 96 career games with 28 starts. He spent his first season of college basketball at Xavier.

This past season, Wilcher had stretches of strong play off the bench and, at one point, was getting Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year buzz. In an 11-game stretch from Dec. 20 to Feb. 1, Wilcher averaged 13.2 points. Wilcher's season-high of 22 points came in a 80-72 overtime win against Wisconsin in February.

This past season Wilcher averaged 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from the 3-point line (50-of-127). He was strong at the free-throw line, shooting 93% (31-of-33).

Here's an updated look at Nebraska's projected 2024-25 roster. With Wilcher's departure, that makes five open scholarships for Nebraska's coaching staff to use this offseason.

Nebraska's projected 2024-25 roster breakdown
Class Guard Forward Center

Senior

Ahron Ulis

Brice Williams

Rienk Mast

Juwan Gary


Junior

Jamarques Lawrence

^ Sam Hoiberg

^ Jeffrey Grace III



Sophomore

^Cale Jacobsen

Matar Diop

^Henry Burt

Freshman

Nick Janowski

Braden Frager
* = Redshirt Freshman ; ^ = Walk-on
