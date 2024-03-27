A source confirmed to Inside Nebraska that Husker guard CJ Wilcher has entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Wilcher becomes the fourth Nebraska player to enter the portal since the Huskers' season ended in the NCAA Tournament, joining guards Ramel Lloyd Jr. and Eli Rice, as well as center Blaise Keita.

Wilcher has one season of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-5, 214-pound Wilcher spent the past three seasons at Nebraska, where he played in 96 career games with 28 starts. He spent his first season of college basketball at Xavier.

This past season, Wilcher had stretches of strong play off the bench and, at one point, was getting Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year buzz. In an 11-game stretch from Dec. 20 to Feb. 1, Wilcher averaged 13.2 points. Wilcher's season-high of 22 points came in a 80-72 overtime win against Wisconsin in February.

This past season Wilcher averaged 7.7 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game while shooting 39.4% from the 3-point line (50-of-127). He was strong at the free-throw line, shooting 93% (31-of-33).

Here's an updated look at Nebraska's projected 2024-25 roster. With Wilcher's departure, that makes five open scholarships for Nebraska's coaching staff to use this offseason.