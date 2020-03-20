Paul took one trip to Lincoln back in November and that is when the Huskers really made their move.

Schools like Cincinnati , Michigan State , TCU and West Virginia were being considered too, but in his heart, he knew he wanted to play for Scott Frost .

The 6-foot-1, 210 pound inside linebacker out of Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker had pulled in around 20 offers, but before Thursday evening, he made his decision.

"I have committed to Nebraska," said Paul. "I made the decision in my mind for a while now. I was talking to my dad about all this last night. He told me to go with my heart. I thought it might be too early to commit, but my dad helped me with. I really decided on this Thursday night around 10pm, then made the call this morning.

"I called the Nebraska coaches this morning about my decision. I texted coach Ruud this morning, then we got on the phone and he was fired up. Coach Ruud and I talked first, then I called coach Frost and told him the same thing. They both were excited.

"What really set everything off for me was, coach Ruud came down and surprised me at my school. That meant a lot. I am in Cordele, a small area, and for him to take his time, and come see me, that really stood out too.

"What really flipped things was a great conversation I had with coach Ruud about two weeks ago. He talked to me about how was going to use me, how well I would fit it and how he liked my play.

"The No. 1 reason for me is the family culture. They give me that, and that is so important to me. Nebraska is also different — all the coaches there built relationships with me. Most school had one coach talking to me, but Nebraska basically had all of them getting to know me.

"When I was there for the Wisconsin game, the environment was amazing. They have sold out of 300 games and the people out there love Husker football. All I saw was red and when looking around, I knew that was a place I wanted to play at.

"I am pumped about my commitment. I have been wanting to say I am committed to Nebraska and I have gotten it off my chest. I can't wait to get back out there."