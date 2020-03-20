Nebraska landed a commitment from a long-time target in Christopher Paul despite the dead period. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media on Friday afternoon. Paul picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of Michigan State, TCU, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Minnesota, UCF and others. Paul becomes the fourth known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Paul means for the Huskers.

Nebraska landed a commitment from Georgia linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. on Friday.

1. Nebraska landed a big piece to its 2021 recruiting class with the addition of Christopher Paul on Friday. The inside linebacker had been targeted by the Huskers for a very long time and NU offered just under a year ago. This was a group effort by the coaching staff as Sean Beckton, Barrett Ruud and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander were all very much involved with Paul's recruitment. In the end, it was the almost daily contact from Chinander and Ruud that helped to sway Paul to be a Husker. 2. The addition of Paul helps to fill a big need at the inside linebacker position which is a spot that the Huskers have been concentrating on very hard for the last few recruiting classes. Nebraska already had one commitment at the position from Randolph Kpai and now Paul gives them two. There's still a chance we see NU want to take one more inside linebacker in this 2021 recruiting class. 3. Paul has very good size as he checks in at just under 6-foot-2 and is weighing in around 225-pounds at the moment. That's close to the ideal size the Huskers want at the position already. Paul is very well-developed physically and should have an opportunity to play early because of that, especially when you consider he is already on track to graduate and enroll early.

4. Not only does Paul have good size, but he also has the speed and overall athleticism Nebraska is looking for at the position. The days of having a big 250-pound run stuffing inside linebacker in the Big Ten are over with. Paul runs very well for his size and shows good change of direction. There are a lot of times where he flashes his speed and athleticism on film whether it's covering a running back in the flat, tracking a play down from behind or even as a kickoff returner on special teams. 5. Paul is a physical football player and just an overall tough kid. I like the way he plays the game. He's passionate about it and his competitive spirit really shows. He's a good tackler that isn't afraid to strike you and when he does the ball carrier is usually stopped dead or going backwards. 6. Paul is a very instinctual and productive football player. He reads and diagnoses plays extremely well which is part of the reason why he's put up crazy numbers so far in his high school career. Last season he racked up 157 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, seven hurries, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. Paul is also a winner. He helped to lead his team to a state runner-up finish in Class AAA last season as Crisp Co. finished with 11-4 record on the year. He's now been named the District Defensive Player of the Year two years in a row and was the AAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year as well. 7. Landing a player like Paul at this time of uncertainty could be enough to really get the ball rolling for Nebraska's recruiting class and lead to more commitments to come in the near future. Regardless, the Huskers have continued to recruit the state of Georgia very well and this should be a trend that keeps on going.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 9/28/2019 - Teddy Prochazka - OT - 6-foot-9, 285 - Elkhorn, NE - 4 Stars

2. 11/17/2019 - Henry Lutovsky - OG - 6-foot-6, 310 - Mt. Pleasant, IA - 3 Stars 3. 1/2/2020 - Randolph Kpai - ILB - 6-foot-3, 190 - Sioux Falls, SD - 3 Stars 4. 3/20/2020 - Christopher Paul - ILB - 6-foot-1, 225 - Cordele, GA - 3 Stars

9. 2021 commits by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?