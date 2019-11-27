Behind a combined 47 points from senior Haanif Cheatham and junior Dachon Burke, NU bounced back in a big way and pulled out a 74-67 victory over the Bulls to finish the tournament with a 2-1 record.

After an impressive win over Washington State followed by an ugly loss to George Mason, the Huskers found themselves looking to salvage some momentum against South Florida in the third-place game of the Cayman Islands Classic on Wednesday night.

In the span of two days, Nebraska went from playing one of its best games of the season to one of its worst.

Cheatham ended up with a career-high 26 points on 8-of-11 shooting while Burke added a season-high 21 points to carry the load in Nebraska’s third game in as many days.



“We had an emotional meeting this morning talking about how things are going to be up and down, but we have to stick together,” Cheatham said. “I think we had a lot of fire tonight and I think we had it for all 40 minutes. I think that showed.

"I think that was probably the best game we’ve played together. We played as a team, we had each other’s back, and we came out victorious.”

Nebraska got off to a nice start with a quick 6-0 run to open the game that turned into a 10-5 lead at the first media timeout. But South Florida responded with a 13-4 run and then used three straight 3-pointers to take a 27-19 lead eight minutes later.

But led by Cheatham, who scored 11 of his 26 points in the first half, the Huskers rallied back and closed the half on an 8-2 run to pull within 35-33 going into halftime.

Nebraska shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, but the Bulls kept control by dominating the offensive glass to the tune of a 9-2 advantage that led to a 7-0 edge in second-chance points.

The Huskers quickly chipped away at the deficit after halftime and eventually reclaimed the lead at 38-37 on a layup by freshman Yvan Ouedraogo. A dunk by Burke then made it 40-37 and capped a 17-6 run for NU going back to the end of the first half.

South Florida answered with an 8-1 run of its own, led by six straight points from David Collins. But 3-pointer by Burke and a layup by Cheatham sparked a 17-2 Husker run that pushed the lead up to 63-55 with 6:42 to go.

The Bulls again clawed back with seven unanswered points and cut it to 63-62 with 3:49 remaining, sparked by switching to a 2-3 zone that temporarily gave NU’s offense fits.

But two clutch threes by Burke gave Nebraska the cushion it needed and made it 69-63 with 1:58 to play. A jumper by sophomore Cam Mack and two free throws by Cheatham in the final 40 seconds sealed the victory for good.

“I feel like I have the best teammates in the country, the best coaching staff, and they put me in the right places at the right times,” Burke said. “We’re just working. We’re just getting started.”

The Huskers shot 55 percent from the field, made 6-of-14 3-pointers, and went 14-of-19 from the charity stripe on the night, which made up for a 17-3 disadvantage on the offensive glass and a 15-2 discrepancy in second-chance points.

Ouedraogo added six points and a team-high five rebounds while Mack came off the bench for the first time this season and finished with a game-high seven assists, five points, four boards, two steals, and just one turnover.

Collins led USF with 16 points while center Michael Durr had eight points and 11 rebounds, making him the sixth NU opponent to post double-digit boards in seven games.

The Huskers will get a much-needed break before hitting the road next week to take on Georgia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Wednesday night. Tip-off for that game is set for 6:15 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPNU.

“We played three completely different teams, and it helps to play, especially in the preseason games, all these different styles and different types of basketball,” head coach Fred Hoiberg told the Husker Sports Network.

“Good tournament for us, especially to get two of these three wins. Awesome to see our guys bounce back after a difficult game last night and respond with great energy in a third game in three nights.”