Chase Androff commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska picked up their first verbal commitment for the class of 2022 since Apr. 1 on Monday from Lakeville (Minn.) South tight end Chase Androff. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Androff means for the Huskers.

TE Chase Androff committed to Nebraska on Monday after his visit to Lincoln this weekend.

1. It did not take long for Nebraska's first official visit weekend since January of 2019 to produce. Chase Androff's quick commitment once again shows how powerful and effective an official is for the Huskers. NU beat out Michigan State, Iowa State and K-State for Androff's services. 2. The commitment of Androff also makes it pretty clear the Big Red are more than likely done recruiting tight ends for the class of 2022. NU signed three in 2021 and Androff probably knew if he didn't commit, the Huskers were going to bring in other tight ends over the month of June. 3. Androff is from a very familiar school. Lakeville South in Minnesota is also the home of current third-year Nebraska right tackle Bryce Benhart. I'm sure that relationship played a big factor in making Androff feel comfortable this weekend in Lincoln.

4. At 6-foot-6, Androff has great size to cause match-up problems, and that really feels like the direction NU has gone overall with their tight end recruiting under Scott Frost. 5. When you watch Androff on tape, his physicality at the point of attack really stands out. Of the four tight ends the Huskers have added in 2021 and now 2022, Androff appears to be the best blocker of the bunch. This staff knows they have an elite all-around tight end in Thomas Fidone, but it's also important to have others on your roster like Travis Vokolek how can be elite edge blockers. 6. Something we are hearing a lot about from the recruits this weekend is the dinner Frost had at his home on Saturday night with all the visitors That was a new wrinkle the Huskers have added, and it sounds like it's been very effective to let the recruits get to know Frost more on a personal level at his home. 7. After his Nebraska visit, Androff had a camp at TCU and a visit to Michigan State set up. One would assume Monday's commitment to the Huskers will shut that down. Androff said he would make his decision once he knew things "felt right." It's clear he liked what he saw this weekend.

8. 2022 commit breakdown

1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann- LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3 Stars 2. 4/1/2021 - Victor Jones- WR - 6-foot-2, 190 - Orlando, FL - 3 Stars 3. 6/7/2021 - Chase Androff - TE - 6-foot-6, 230 - Southlake, MN - 3 Stars

9. 2022 commit breakdown by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?