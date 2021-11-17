CB Trader wants to learn more about Nebraska
Nebraska added Jalil Martin, from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood, while on his official visit to Lincoln a couple of weeks ago. The Huskers were always going to take multiple defensive backs in this class and now they are zeroing in on Olando Trader. Trader, a Central Michigan commit, picked up an offer from Nebraska recently.
"Nebraska hasn't been recruiting me very long," Trader said. "I was very surprised to receive an offer from them. I was surprised but blessed."
Trader is being recruited by the head coach from Nebraska. Another staff member had been keeping touch with Trader until the head coach from Nebraska offered him.
"I have been recruited by coach Frost. Coach Frost offered me, but coach Ryan Callaghan is the one who was recruiting me."
The Nebraska has been on the road checking out recruits. It's helpful to see a recruit when they're team is still playing. The season for Trader and Jackson (Mich.) was over.
"Our season is over," Trader said. "They didn't come last week probably because we are done already."
Trader is looking forward to checking out Nebraska because, admittedly, he doesn't know a lot about the Huskers.
"I don't know too much about Nebraska; that’s what the December official visit is going to be all about."