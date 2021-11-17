CB Trader wants to learn more about Nebraska

Nebraska added Jalil Martin, from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood, while on his official visit to Lincoln a couple of weeks ago. The Huskers were always going to take multiple defensive backs in this class and now they are zeroing in on Olando Trader. Trader, a Central Michigan commit, picked up an offer from Nebraska recently.

"Nebraska hasn't been recruiting me very long," Trader said. "I was very surprised to receive an offer from them. I was surprised but blessed." Trader is being recruited by the head coach from Nebraska. Another staff member had been keeping touch with Trader until the head coach from Nebraska offered him. "I have been recruited by coach Frost. Coach Frost offered me, but coach Ryan Callaghan is the one who was recruiting me."