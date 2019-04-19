Cornerback recruit Christopher Townsel traveled all the way from Deerfield Beach, Florida to attend Nebraska's Red-White spring game last weekend, and while in Lincoln he got to meet one of his cousins for the first time.

"DaiShon Neal is my cousin and it was my first time meeting him, so I stayed in his apartment while I was there and he showed me around every day," Townsel stated. "I didn't really get to see him before the game, but after the game he took me back to his apartment and talked to me a little bit. He said that everything is brand new and different with Coach (Scott) Frost there now.

"My mom came with me. It was my first time in Nebraska, but it was her second time. She thought it was very nice going up there and really cool. My grandma is originally from Omaha and I have a bunch of cousins and uncles that live there."

Townsel has a baker's dozen offers from schools in the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC and elsewhere.

"It was great!" Townsel said of his time in Lincoln. "They had great hospitality, great fans, and a great atmosphere to be in for a spring game. The highlight was the atmosphere and how they treated me. I like how they performed as a team and how in the locker room they all came together as one. They weren't separated into offense or defense, they were all together."

This was Townsel's first visit to a college this spring, but he is planning to take a tour of schools with some of his teammates in the near future.

"I'm trying to go to Indiana, Iowa State, Rutgers, USF, and I'll try to do some officials after the spring," Townsel said. "If I have a decision, I will try to do it before my season starts. I'm looking for a family feel and to make sure that they will take care of me out of football."

The main take away for Townsel after his weekned stay in Nebraska was that Husker fans lived up to their billing as the best in college football. He was even recognized and felt the love.

"I came in to see fans from all over Nebraska come just for one spring game," Townsel shared. "It was sold out with fans everywhere, on the top [sections] and everywhere. They were real devoted to the players when they came out after the game when they were signing signatures for the fans. I would say I also signed about 10 autographs."

Townsel added that he would definitely like to get back to Nebraska for another visit sometime this summer.