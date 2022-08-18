Casey Thompson is guy and more Frost updates from radio appearance
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Casey Thompson is the guy — officially. Nebraska head coach Scott Frost joined “Sports Nightly” on Thursday night ahead of his team’s Aug. 27 season-opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.F...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news