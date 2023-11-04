The Nebraska football team's push to the postseason will have to wait.

The Huskers entered Saturday against Michigan State hoping to officially end the program’s seven-year bowl drought. But the longest current skid without a postseason appearance in college football will carry on for at least one more week.

Nebraska saw its three-game win streak come to a screeching halt in a 20-17 road loss to the Spartans due to a litany of mistakes and missed opportunities, another poor effort from the offense and a defense that couldn't save the day this time.

It all led to a disappointing day for the Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) in East Lansing where the Spartans (3-6, 1-5) snapped their six-game losing streak on their Senior Day – despite having seven penalties for 70 yards while Nebraska finished with zero penalties and despite having been outscored 46-7 in fourth quarters coming into today,

Inside Nebraska is here to break it all down. Here are the five critical factors and issues that contributed to the Huskers' loss that delayed their bid to reach a bowl game.

