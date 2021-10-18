Canadian RHP Howell astonished by visit and commits to NU

Nebraska continues to look north to Canada for potential outstanding baseball players, and they added another prospect to their roster when 2023 right-handed-pitcher Griffin Howell announced his commitment to the Huskers last week.

The Husker staff became aware of Howell after seeing him play in a baseball tournament in Atlanta, Georgia during the summer.

"I was on Team Canada for the PBR Futures game and they saw me," Howell recalled about how the Nebraska coaches became aware of him. "What really got me to go there was the coaches and their facilities.

"All the coaches there are just really good guys and guys who I feel I can trust. Their facilities were next-level. I've never seen anything like it. It's completely more than anything I would have imagined being there."

The 6-foot, 190-pound Tecumseh, Ontario resident took an official visit to Lincoln during the weekend of the Michigan football game. His father accompanied him on the trip south.

"I like that the coaches were with us the whole time," Howell recounted. "It really made me feel like they cared about us, like they wanted to build a personal relationship with the players. That really made me want to go to Nebraska. Their coaches are just great guys and guys I want to spend my next four years at university with.

"My relationship with coach (Lance) Harvell is great. When we had phone calls, he seemed like a very down to earth guy. He was making jokes with me and really made an effort to connect with me, which I think I was probably one of the most important factors in my decision. Just meshing with the coaches."