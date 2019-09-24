Can the Huskers make a move for Alabama commit Jackson Bratton?
Jackson Bratton is committed to Alabama. And the four-star linebacker out of Muscle Shoals (Ala.) has been committed to the Crimson Tide for exactly 18 months. Is Nebraska that school that can give...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news