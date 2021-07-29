Cam Taylor-Britt embracing key role in Nebraska's 2021 success

"Nah, they've just got me returning kicks," Taylor-Britt said. "I guess that's it. But you know, you never know."

Instead, the fourth-year junior will have to focus on being one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten Conference. Oh, and kickoff returns, too.

When he met with local media again during Thursday's fall camp press conference, Taylor-Britt said his campaign probably fell short of convincing NU's coaching staff to expand his role.

It may have been tongue-in-cheek, but cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt , a former high school quarterback, made his case in the spring to get some snaps on offense for Nebraska this season.

While being a two-way player mainly was a pipe dream, the reality is that Taylor-Britt returned to the Huskers this offseason regarded as one of the most talented players on the entire roster.

The 6-foot, 205-pound native of Montgomery, Ala., finished with 28 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a team-high six passes defended, and tying for the team lead with two interceptions in seven games.

He was named second-team All-Big Ten (coaches) for his efforts, and there was talk of him having a chance to make an early jump to the NFL.

But those thoughts barely even crossed his mind. Taylor-Britt said one of the main reasons he wanted to come back for another year in Lincoln was to develop and mature both as a player and as a person.

"I really didn't have a decision," Taylor-Britt said in the spring. "I already knew that I would come back and just try to better myself and prove to myself that I'm able to do what I'm capable of doing. So, I really didn't have a decision whether I was coming back or leaving.

"I've got this little chip on my shoulder right now, and I'd say the chip is I didn't play to my ability. People may say that I played well (last season), but I feel like I've got a lot more in me."

Taylor-Britt's coaches and teammates were certainly relieved he chose to return, as many within the program consider him one of NU's best players and leaders on and off the field.

He may not have sold head coach Scott Frost and staff to let him play offense, but Taylor-Britt will be as crucial as any defender to the Huskers' 2021 success.

"Cam's a freak athlete," Frost said. "Tremendous talent. I think you started to see flashes of what he could become last year with some of the plays that he made.

"There's no doubt in my mind he can be one of the best players on our team and one of the best corners in the conference and beyond that."