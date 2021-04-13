"I've got this little chip on my shoulder right now, and I'd say the chip is I didn't play to my ability. People may say that I played well (last season), but I feel like I've got a lot more in me."

"I really didn't have a decision," Taylor-Britt said. "I already knew that I would come back and just try to better myself and prove to myself that I'm able to do what I'm capable of doing. So I really didn't have a decision whether I was coming back or leaving.

According to the fourth-year junior cornerback on Monday, though, there wasn't much of a choice to be made.

While many of the offseason storylines have revolved around Nebraska returning six senior defensive starters for an additional year of eligibility in 2021, Cam Taylor-Britt's decision to come back for another season was arguably as important as any.

Taylor-Britt certainly played well last season as a junior, finishing with 28 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a team-high six passes defended and tying for the team lead with two interceptions in seven games.

The 6-foot, 205-pound native of Montgomery, Ala., was named second-team All-Big Ten (coaches) for his efforts, and there was talk of him having a chance to make an early jump to the NFL.

But those thoughts barely even crossed his mind. Taylor-Britt said one of the main reasons he wanted to come back for another year in Lincoln was to develop and mature both as a player and as a person.

Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and secondary coach Travis Fisher had already seen their standout corner make noticeable strides in both of those areas.

"I think he's taken it upon himself to help that next group of corners come up…" Chinander said. "Cam's taken it upon himself to lead that corner position."

Added Fisher: "Cam has done a good job with it. His leadership in the room, not only on the field you see his leadership, but also in the classroom, too."

Taylor-Britt established himself as one of NU's best all-around players last season, as he also led the team with more than 13 yards per punt return.

So what is next for the former three-star prospect?

"Well, I plan to not come off the field," Taylor-Britt said with a grin. "Honestly. I plan to play all special teams. Some offensive packages, we can throw that in there. But I don't plan to come off the field. I plan to give everything I have – everything, my all – to Nebraska this year. Everything."

A star quarterback at Park Crossing (Ala.) High School as a senior in 2017, Taylor-Britt racked up 2,496 total yards and 30 total touchdowns, throwing for 1,466 yards and 16 touchdowns and rushing for 1,030 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

Taylor-Britt said he'd already tried to get in head coach Scott Frost's ear about getting some snaps on the other side of the ball this season.

"Just a little bit," he said. "I wouldn't say it'd be too hard, you know? They can give me a little play here and there. They're instantly going to think I'm going to run the ball. Yeah, that's not it."

Oh yeah, Taylor-Britt also plans on being Nebraska's starting kickoff and punt returner.

"I'm doing it all," he said. "Whatever they need me to do, I'm doing it."