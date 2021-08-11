Cali RHP Noah Madsen becomes 4th commit to Huskers' 2023 baseball class

The Nebraska Cornhuskers added the fourth verbal commitment to their baseball Class of 2023, and he's the first pledge for that cycle who is not an in-state player.

Roseville (Calif.) Woodcreek high right-handed pitcher Noah Madsen came to a Nebraska baseball prospect camp in Lincoln over the weekend and earned a Husker offer, which he promptly accepted. That he has a family connection to the university helped as well.

"I camped at Nebraska because I've always watched Husker games on TV," the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Madsen said. "I've also got family out there, so I went to their camp thinking, 'Let's go, let's see if Nebraska is my best shot.' So, I went out there and did well, they said they were interested in me, and I got their offer."

Madsen and his father were in Lincoln for three days to attend the baseball camp, as well as tour NU's facilities and see the city of Lincoln.

"My mom and my dad both graduated from Nebraska, and my mom's side of the family still lives there," Madsen shared. "What we basically did at the camp was taking ground balls and hitting, but the last part - and what I excelled at - was the bullpen.

"It was a three-parts bullpen: the first part was all fastballs, the second part was off-speed, and the last part was mixing all of it. When I was done with all of this, Coach (Lance) Harvell, who gave me the offer, said, 'Great job, Noah!' Then one of his players told me that Coach Harvell I wanted to talk to me, he took my e-mail, and said, 'We'll be in touch soon.'"

Madsen's bullpen session in Lincoln simply continued a trend of stellar pitching he has experienced since this year.

"In the spring, our team went 24-1, and I pitched 24 innings and gave up two hits, with no runs, and I had 40-something strikeouts. In the summer, I pitched maybe 25 innings and, I think, gave up probably 15 hits and 6, 7 or 8 runs. I struck out over 40 again. I think I walked about 15 people in the spring and summer combined. I think my ERA in the summer was 2.50.

"My fastball runs anywhere from 85-89, and it’s basically a sinker-fastball which runs. My curveball is like my slider-slurve and it has a lot of horizontal and vertical break; and then my changeup is my funky pitch, and it's like my sinker in being 8-9 miles slower."