On Thursday morning, Tannor took to social media to announce his future plans — he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Fifty-six to be exact. That ties the school record for most games played at Nebraska, matching Cameron Meredith from 2008 to 2012.

"I would like to take this moment to thank God for continuing to guide my path in my football career so far and my development as a man here at the University of Nebraska," Tannor wrote. "I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to be able to compete in 56 games straight with no injuries. I would not be in this position today without my loved ones and support system that has been there with me though thick and thin.

"To coach Samuel, thank you for sparking my love for the sport in middle school. Coach Larmond, thank you for your office always being open at Miller Grove High School and for giving me the platform to succeed away from home.

"I would like to thank Coach DeWitt, Frost and Chinander for embracing me so early on during my time with the Nebraska football program.

"To Coach Joseph, thanks for the many invaluable lessons in leadership and accountablility being a team captain. This last year has taught me life lessons I won't soon forget.

"And lastly, a show of appreciation for Coach Dawson, who changed the direction of my life when he came in.

"I will continue to seek positive role models as I continue the next stage of my football career. I am excited to announce that I have officially declared for the 2023 NFL draft! I will continue to trust God, my family and my friends who light my way at every moment.

"Go. Big. Red. Get money."