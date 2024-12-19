Cal starting WR transfer Nyziah Hunter commits to Nebraska

Pass catcher help is on the way for Nebraska football: California transfer receiver Nyziah Hunter committed to the Huskers on Thursday, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.
Hunter spent the past two seasons with the Golden Bears playing for head coach Justin Wilcox. After redshirting and not appearing in a game in 2023, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Hunter enjoyed a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2024, catching 40 passes for 578 yards and a team-best five touchdowns.
Hunter has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Nebraska's receiver room is currently in a transition and under new leadership. Out is Garret McGuire, who spent 2023 and 2024 as the receivers coach. McGuire is now the running backs coach at Texas Tech. In is Daikiel Shorts Jr., McGuire's replacement and a trusted wideout coach of Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's who spent the 2024 season at Kentucky.
The big and physical Hunter enters a receiver room that loses its top two producers in Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, who combined to catch 74 passes for 963 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.
Notable receivers set to return for Nebraska in 2025 include Jacory Barney Jr., Jaylen Lloyd, Janiran Bonner, Carter Nelson, Quinn Clark, Demitrius Bell and Keelan Smith. The receiver room also figures to include Jaidyn Doss, who appears to have moved back to receiver after briefly having switched to defensive back.
Other Husker receivers from the 2024 roster who have entered the transfer portal include Malachi Coleman, Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris.
Nebraska's 2025 class includes high-ceiling four-star receiver recruits Cortez Mills of Homestead (Fla.) and Isaiah Mozee of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North. Both Mills and Mozee will be early enrollees and in Lincoln for spring ball.
— Steve Marik, Inside Nebraska staff writer
Analysis
A big-framed wide receiver whose combination of height, weight and speed (6-foot-2, 210 pounds with 4.5 speed) paired with a natural low center of gravity makes him tough to cover.
Hunter is a smooth route-runner with somewhat deceptive long speed that can catch defensive backs off guard. For his size, he’s smooth in and out of breaks, has impressive hip fluidity and can change speed and direction practically on a whim.
He utilizes timing and subtle movements to help create separation. Has short-area explosiveness and bounce that shows up changing directions and high-pointing footballs.
Natural body strength that shows up when he’s blocking and in contested catch situations. Shows solid ball-tracking ability but can improve in that department, as could his ability to make catches outside his frame.
Showed reliable hands in 2024 with just three drops on the season per Pro Football Focus. Yards-after-catch ability could continue to improve as he gained just above 150 yards after the catch in 2024.
Primarily an outside receiver, but can win at all three levels of the field. Likely best fits replacing Banks as a reliable pass-catcher on run-pass options, middle-of-the-field throws, comeback routes and deep throws.
Led Cal in receiving as a redshirt freshman, has the ceiling of a WR1 in Nebraska’s offense and has some buzz in NFL circles early about his longterm potential.
— Tim Verghese, Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst
