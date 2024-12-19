Cal starting WR transfer Nyziah Hunter commits to Nebraska

Pass catcher help is on the way for Nebraska football: California transfer receiver Nyziah Hunter committed to the Huskers on Thursday, Inside Nebraska has confirmed.

Hunter spent the past two seasons with the Golden Bears playing for head coach Justin Wilcox. After redshirting and not appearing in a game in 2023, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Hunter enjoyed a breakout redshirt freshman campaign in 2024, catching 40 passes for 578 yards and a team-best five touchdowns.

Hunter has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska's receiver room is currently in a transition and under new leadership. Out is Garret McGuire, who spent 2023 and 2024 as the receivers coach. McGuire is now the running backs coach at Texas Tech. In is Daikiel Shorts Jr., McGuire's replacement and a trusted wideout coach of Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen's who spent the 2024 season at Kentucky.

The big and physical Hunter enters a receiver room that loses its top two producers in Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, who combined to catch 74 passes for 963 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.

Notable receivers set to return for Nebraska in 2025 include Jacory Barney Jr., Jaylen Lloyd, Janiran Bonner, Carter Nelson, Quinn Clark, Demitrius Bell and Keelan Smith. The receiver room also figures to include Jaidyn Doss, who appears to have moved back to receiver after briefly having switched to defensive back.

Other Husker receivers from the 2024 roster who have entered the transfer portal include Malachi Coleman, Dae'vonn Hall and Isaiah McMorris.

Nebraska's 2025 class includes high-ceiling four-star receiver recruits Cortez Mills of Homestead (Fla.) and Isaiah Mozee of Lee's Summit (Mo.) North. Both Mills and Mozee will be early enrollees and in Lincoln for spring ball.

