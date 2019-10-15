Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addressed the media, as the Huskers practiced on Tuesday, and they'll also come back on Wednesday and Friday.

Now that the dust has settled for a few days, what went wrong at Minnesota for Nebraska this past Saturday night?

It was one of the low points of the season for the Huskers, as the Gophers rushed for over 300 yards on the ground in their 34-7 victory.

When head coach Scott Frost watched the game film, he said the breakdowns were as much about fundamentals and technique as anything.

“We talked this morning about getting better at fundamentals and basic things,” Frost said. “I think we were all extremely disappointed after the last game. I think I watched both sides of the ball six times. Offensively, we were close. I don’t think we played poorly, we just made mental mistakes here and there that you can’t make.”

“We are going back to the basics on that, and the same thing on defense. I kind of had the impression coming off the field we got pushed around a little up front, but when you watched the tape that didn’t happen. We just misfit some things. Guys in the secondary were expecting somebody from linebacker to be in a gap, and four, five or six times they weren’t there, and they turned into big plays."

And Frost clarified what he meant by saying his defense didn't get pushed around.

“The majority of the big runs were guys from the second and the third level not fitting in the gap, or being late to gaps,” Frost said. “That’s just detail. It’s just telling those guys if the team expects you to be somewhere, you need to be there. A couple of busted coverages and three or four of those led to a lot of yards in that game. It definitely led to the points in the first half.”

Meanwhile, on offense, Frost said it simply comes down to they are not good enough right now to overcome mental errors and mistakes.

“We don’t generate enough big plays to make mistakes and be able to sustain drives,” Frost said. “We need to keep doing the things we do so we can generate more plays, and in the meantime, we have to eliminate the mistakes, so we don’t stop drives ourselves.”