Busy Raiola: Bowl prep, peer recruiting and the QB1 impacting the community

It was a whirlwind for Dana Holgorsen when he came to Lincoln to try helping his old buddy Matt Rhule fix Nebraska's offense after the loss to UCLA in November.

Part of that whirlwind was getting to know his personnel. There was a head-spinning amount of names to learn on top of everything else. One name he didn't have trouble learning, though, was his true freshman quarterback, Dylan Raiola.

As one would imagine, that one would be easy.

Holgorsen got a good idea of what Raiola can do on a football field during the final three games of the regular season. But Nebraska’s offensive coordinator continues to learn about his young quarterback during December’s bowl practices.

What's stood out the most to the OC?

“Just his intelligence. It never ceases to amaze me,” Holgorsen said Thursday during a Pinstripe Bowl press conference via Zoom.

Holgorsen has great respect for Nebraska quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas, so when Holgorsen sits in on those quarterbacks meetings, he sees and hears Thomas drilling his quarterbacks with questions. He's testing them to see what the signal callers know.

If you get this coverage, where are you going with the ball?

If you see this front, where are you sliding your protection?

Raiola aces those tests from Thomas.

“Dylan's always got the right answer,” Holgorsen said. “And I've never been around a freshman quarterback that has those answers. I've been around freshmen in general that are playing at a high level, but not to the point to where they understand those questions.”

Considering Raiola’s family, Dylan’s football knowledge being as good as it is isn’t necessarily surprising. After all, Dylan has been growing up in a football locker room his entire life thanks to his dad's NFL career.

“You can tell that dad Dominic and uncle Donnie were probably putting that kid in a film room and showing him a bunch of video when the kid was like 10 or whatever it was,” Holgorsen said with a laugh.