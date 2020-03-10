After abruptly being suspended indefinitely and sent home a day before Nebraska's regular season finale at Minnesota, the future status of starting guards Dachon Burke and Cam Mack was murky at best.

The Huskers got some clarity on one of those players early Tuesday morning, as Burke announced via Twitter that he would not play in this week's Big Ten Tournament.

The junior guard wrote that his suspension stemmed from missing the team's curfew on Friday night in Minneapolis. Burke thanked the coaching staff, university, and fan base and followed by stating:

"After great thought and consideration with my family, I've decided that my best course of action moving forward is to focus on my academics and prepare for graduation."