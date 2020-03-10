Burke announces he won't play in Big Ten Tournament
After abruptly being suspended indefinitely and sent home a day before Nebraska's regular season finale at Minnesota, the future status of starting guards Dachon Burke and Cam Mack was murky at best.
The Huskers got some clarity on one of those players early Tuesday morning, as Burke announced via Twitter that he would not play in this week's Big Ten Tournament.
The junior guard wrote that his suspension stemmed from missing the team's curfew on Friday night in Minneapolis. Burke thanked the coaching staff, university, and fan base and followed by stating:
"After great thought and consideration with my family, I've decided that my best course of action moving forward is to focus on my academics and prepare for graduation."
March 10, 2020
While he didn't officially announce he was transferring in the statement, Burke's future with the program is likely to be over.
The transfer from Robert Morris sat out last season and then played in 29 games this year, including 27 starts. He averaged 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game.
The status of Mack remains unknown at this point. Head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Sunday that a decision would be made "in the next couple of days" on whether Mack would rejoin the team in Indianapolis, but he had no update during Monday's Big Ten teleconference.
Hoiberg is scheduled to meet with reporters around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.