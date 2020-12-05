HuskerOnline - Buckley chooses Huskers over Spartans

The Huskers nabbed long-time defensive target Ru'Quan Buckley from Wyoming (Mich.) Godwin Heights when he chose Nebraska over Michigan State. Buckley say that his decision reflected a desire to leave the state to go to school and because of the family atmosphere at Nebraska.

“It was the family,” Buckley said. “I felt the vibe. It was a different vibe when I was there for my visit. I felt it. I felt good. I wanted to leave for four to five years of college basically. I didn’t want another four years of college in Michigan.

Buckley will not be alone in Lincoln. His mother is making a commitment to Nebraska too by choosing to follow her son and call Nebraska her home.



“I also decided I was comfortable with the decision because my mom said that she is coming with me down there. She is going to move to Nebraska. We can do this.”

One of the big reasons that Nebraska held an advantage over other schools was because Buckley was able to visit Lincoln in late January. That visit to Nebraska allowed Buckley to really experience what Nebraska was all about.

“I visited Nebraska in late January. It was a junior day. The people in the state were very respectful. I love those people. And like I said I just felt a different vibe when I was there in the state.

The Nebraska coaching staff didn't try to pressure Buckley. In fact it was quite the opposite. They encouraged him to make his decision based on what was in his heart.

“The coaches, when I was talking to them in the facilities, they really kept it real with me. They told whoever I choose I have to do it 100%. They told me that I have to have it in my heart.”

The coaching staff and the dedication of Husker nation were two big reasons why Buckley chose Nebraska. He can't wait to see a sold out game in Memorial Stadium and see the streak continue.



“I loved the energy from the staff at Nebraska,” Buckley said. “They were hyped to get me and everyone was hyped to get me but Nebraska was different. Their game day has been sold out for years. I connected with that and the love for the team. I also connected with coach (Scott) Frost.”

There were some fans that given the current state of the team at Nebraska feared it could turn off recruits from committing. It was quite the opposite for Buckley however.

“They’re losing right now but I don’t care about them losing. I can come in and bring something else to the table like energy which will help them win.”

The four technique in a 3-4 is a tough position to play. Buckley however is convinced that he can do it and he's already been working on his technique on just a few things his position coach has shared with him.

“You get to play all around and be super aggressive,” Buckley said. “In order to get to the ball I have to kill this or I have to kill that. It’s all about competition. The Nebraska defense is very good. I have watched their games. I see what coach (Tony) Tuioti is a good coach and I feel like I know what he’s all about. He’s already taught me some things.”

The 2021 commitments for Nebraska are a tight and active bunch. It should come as no surprise that the Nebraska commitments have been communicating with Buckley already and he says that he's already talking with one of the players at Nebraska.

“I have already started talking with some of the commits like Henry Lutovsky and Jailen Weaver. I talked with Heinrich Haarberg too. I actually talked to some of the players on my visit and coach T told some of the players that I was going to be their brother and to get my number.

“Sometimes a coach will tell the players to talk to a recruit to get them to come to the school. The Nebraska players watched my film and talked to me like their big brothers. Casey Rogers and I are like brothers now. We chop it up all of the time. It’s real cool.”

Buckley is adding his name to an already long list of players that are signing in December and enrolling at Nebraska in January.

“I will be done with school in December and I come back to graduate in May,” Buckley said. “I will be in Lincoln in January.”