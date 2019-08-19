The Big Ten Network's 2019 Summer Bus Tour has arrived for its stop in Lincoln this morning, and analysts Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, and Howard Griffith will take in Nebraska's fall camp football practice.

Here is a collection of all of their Tweets from the day, and they will air their Huskers coverage on BTN beginning at 5 p.m. CT. We will update this throughout the morning and afternoon and more Tweets come in.