BTN's reaction from Huskers football practice
The Big Ten Network's 2019 Summer Bus Tour has arrived for its stop in Lincoln this morning, and analysts Dave Revsine, Gerry DiNardo, and Howard Griffith will take in Nebraska's fall camp football practice.
Here is a collection of all of their Tweets from the day, and they will air their Huskers coverage on BTN beginning at 5 p.m. CT. We will update this throughout the morning and afternoon and more Tweets come in.
BTN Bus Tour Stop 11 @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/UXPzPr9oQ8— Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) August 19, 2019
Getting set for @BigTenNetwork bus tour stop #11 - @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/N2RDO2hMyl— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
Coach Ryan Held just stopped by to fill us in on his RB’s - “starting to get guys who create match-up problems.” Outstanding frosh Wan’Dale Robinson is #1 here. They are very high on Ronald Thompkins (green jersey) - will sit out this year pic.twitter.com/ETZgubgfeZ— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
WR group going through pre-practice drills pic.twitter.com/Fm2IO0Cu5d— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
Nebraska is getting after it early and bumping everything from Aerosmith to Nipsey Hussle. Happy Monday ❄ pic.twitter.com/9J8D6WPLtV— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) August 19, 2019
QB group - including the outstanding Adrian Martinez pic.twitter.com/HABiVW417C— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
The latest McCaffrey to hit college football - Luke - connecting here with Jaevon McQuitty pic.twitter.com/8NzcGaIaxn— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
BTN Bus Tour Stop 11 @HuskerFBNation More “Sights & Sounds” after practice pic.twitter.com/Hf1wWBNS33— Gerry DiNardo (@gerrydinardo) August 19, 2019
Lot of talk about the improvement of the DL - here’s a look at that group pic.twitter.com/6EW8lRG3yY— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
Line drills - returning LT Brenden Jaimes going against Oklahoma St. transfer Darrion Daniels, who has created a lot of buzz in camp pic.twitter.com/qUmN8IiXFq— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
Overall observation watching Scott Frost’s 2nd @HuskerFBNation team - this is a MUCH better looking team physically than a year ago. Have made major strides pic.twitter.com/o56SgXnx8a— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019
Tremendous visit to Nebraska culminating in some Husker hospitality. Thanks to @valentinospizza and @Runza for the delicious lunch spread! pic.twitter.com/OLDuEi0Eax— Dave Revsine (@BTNDaveRevsine) August 19, 2019