BTN analyst Matt Millen on Raiolas, Rhule wants QBs to "play through it"
Matt Millen needed to do a double take to make sure he didn’t miss something.Dom’s kid is a…quarterback?When Millen was the general manager of the Detroit Lions in 2001, he drafted Dominic Raiola i...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news