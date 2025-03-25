BSB Preview: Nebraska at Kansas State

Nebraska baseball junior infielder Dylan Carey (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball is going through some hurt. The Huskers (10-13, 2-7 Big Ten) lost their third consecutive conference series to begin the year, dropping two of three games on the road at USC over the weekend to pair with a combined 1-5 record against Washington and UCLA. Despite the struggles in Big Ten play, however, the Huskers have a 6-5 mark over their last 11 games, mainly salvaged by its midweek success. In non-conference play, the Huskers sport an 8-6 record that includes four consecutive wins via two-game sweeps of Wichita State and Pepperdine. Now, Nebraska returns from its West Coast swing for tonight's game at Kansas State (6 p.m. CT) which will be a rematch of the Wildcats' 9-6 win on March 2 in Texas at the Frisco College Baseball Classic. The matchup against the Wildcats kicks off a five-game stretch against three opponents that are currently at least seven games above the .500 mark: >> Tonight – Kansas State (15-8) >> Friday-Saturday – Oregon State (18-4) >> Tuesday, April 1 – Creighton (13-6) As the Huskers get this run started, here is a look at Round 2 against Kansas State.

Nebraska @ Kansas State: How to watch, stream, listen

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Carson Jasa (2-1, 5.52 ERA) vs. RHP Donte Lewis (2-0, 2.31 ERA) TV/Streaming: ESPN+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Stadium: Tointon Family Stadium (Manhattan, Kan.)

Follow the games

>> Tuesday night's midweek matchup can be seen on ESPN+, with Matt Walters and Mike Clark on the call. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and David Gustafson call the action Tuesday night on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Kansas State: Series History

>> Nebraska and Kansas State have met 292 times on the diamond, with the Huskers holding a 174-118 advantage in the all-time series over the Wildcats. >> K-State picked up a 9-6 win over the Big Red at the Frisco Classic earlier this season.

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Jasa set for third career start

>> Redshirt freshman Carson Jasa is set to make his third career start for the Huskers on Tuesday night. >> As a starter, the right-hander is 2-0 and holds a 1.80 ERA with 15 punchouts and an opposing batting average of .118 across 10 innings this season. >> The Thornton, Colo., native has recorded a pair of five-inning outings with two hits allowed in starts against Wichita State and Pepperdine. >> On the season, Jasa has appeared in seven games, including two starts, and has compiled a 5.52 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 14.2 innings of work.

Lucky Number 6

>> Nebraska is 113-23 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in nine of the 10 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4) and USC (6-5). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Nebraska baseball pitcher Carson Jasa (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball's first strikeout-free game since 2014

>> With an 11-4 win at Pepperdine last week, the Husker offense posted its first strikeout-free game since a 5-3 win vs. UNLV on March 30, 2014. >> The Huskers scored 11 runs on 11-of-35 hitting (.314) with a double, three homers and 10 RBI. The NU hitters drew seven walks and were plunked two times.

Top bats in Husker lineup

>> Devin Nunez is slashing .343/.397/.478 with three homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored in 119 games, including 15 starts this season. >> Dylan Carey is hitting .279 on the season and leads the Huskers with seven doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and a .500 slugging percentage. >> Cayden Brumbaugh has scored a team-high 17 runs and is batting .286 with a team-high seven multi-hit contests this season. >> Robby Bolin has appeared in 17 games, including 10 starts, and is second on the team with a .314 batting average, while Tyler Stone has five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 15 games this season. >> Case Sanderson leads the NU offense with a .429 on-base percentage and 13 walks in 20 games played, and Riley Silva is second on the team with a .409 OBP and has scored eight times in 19 games. >> Will Jesske has three doubles, a triple, four RBI and eight runs scored while splitting time behind the dish with Hogan Helligso. >> Joshua Overbeek has tallied five extra-base hits with four RBI and nine runs scored, while Cael Frost has driven in eight runs, homered twice and is tied with a team-high 13 walks.

Bullpen Breakdown

>> Luke Broderick has totaled four saves in seven appearances for the NU bullpen and picked up his first win after dealing a career-high 2.1 innings at USC last weekend. >> Drew Christo and Caleb Clark have appeared in a team-high nine relief appearances on the season. >> Casey Daiss has tossed 5.1 scoreless frames across four appearances against Kansas State, Washington, Pepperdine and USC. >> Jalen Worthley is third on the team with eight appearances and has posted a 1-0 record, while TJ Coats has made four appearances, including two starts, in his debut season with the Huskers. >> Freshmen Pryce Bender, Colin Nowaczyk, Gavin Blachowicz and Blake Encarnacion have combined to pitch 26 innings in their debut season at Nebraska. >> Grant Cleavinger and Ryan Harrahill have each taken the mound five times for the NU pitching staff this season, combining for nine strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

Silva closing in on all-time HBP chart

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 30 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which is one shy of 10th all-time in program history. >> Silva is one away from tying Jed Dalton (1992-95) in second and four shy of Dave Crain (1994-95) in ninth.