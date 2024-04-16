Nebraska baseball is in the midst of a tough, ugly stretch of painful late-inning anti-climaxes.

"Anti" if you are a Husker fan, of course.

Nebraska got its shot at revenge – or redemption, or restoration, or whatever other "R" word you would like to choose to describe the team's opportunity to right the ship – on Tuesday night in the home confines of Haymarket Park.

The attempt ended poorly.

And it ended with a common theme for Will Bolt's team over the last week: Poor late-inning pitching in the biggest moments of the game, some decisions by Bolt that leave questions and, when the smoke settles, defeat snatched from the jaws of victory.