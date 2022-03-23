Brian Buschini thriving as Nebraska's new No. 1 punter

It’s also why NU and new special teams coordinator Bill Busch are so excited about Buschini’s transition to the Big Ten.

That’s what made his 45.8 career punting average and him winning the FCS Ray Guy Award last season even more impressive.

A native of Helena, Mont., and a fourth-year sophomore transfer from Montana, Buschini has spent the majority of his football career playing in less-than-ideal conditions.

In other words, it was exactly the kind of weather new Husker punter Brian Buschini was used to.

Tuesday morning was a typical late-March day in Lincoln, Neb. It was cold, rainy, and the wind was gusting around 30-40 miles per hour.

“Coming from Montana, it’s nothing really new,” Buschini said of Nebraska’s inclimate weather. “It’s not kicking at Arizona State, but I think it’s real fun. I think it presents new challenges, and I think coaches around the league know that.

“I think the Big Ten has some of the best punters year in and year out just because the weather presents a unique challenge for them. The more I can go out and work in those elements, the better I’ll be coming out of it.”

He’s only a sophomore, but Buschini carries himself like a grown man on and off the field. He recently got married and already owns a home in Lincoln.

Busch said that maturity was an invaluable characteristic for a punter. Busch tells his specialists to embrace a “fourth-and-1 mentality” every time they take the field because, “there’s not a lot of do-overs” in their roles.

“He’s got a very good, even demeanor, which you have to have,” Busch said. “Not every punt is perfect. Not every kick is perfect. So you’ve got to be able to have a short memory but also a good demeanor with how you handle things. He’s done a great job with that so far. I’ve been very impressed with his work ethic.”

Buschini’s dedication to his craft also immediately stuck out to Busch. During Nebraska’s week off for spring break, Buschini flew down to Alabama to work with his old personal punting coach at One On One Kicking.

While some college coaches might discourage their players from getting outside instruction, Buschini said Busch and his personal coach had a great relationship and were “all on the same page” with what they wanted to develop.

That trust and relationship between Buschini and Busch has been growing since Day 1.

“I really like the guy,” Buschini said of Busch. “He’s a little bit fiery. You’ll know when you’ve done something wrong. But you’ll also know when you’ve done something right. That’s a really great positive to him. He’s done a really great job of helping me with my transition here, and I couldn’t be more thankful for the guy, and I’m really excited to be playing for him.”

Added Busch: “Brian is a lot of fun to talk to. He has a lot of energy with what he’s doing. I do enjoy being around him. He’s a very grounded young man. He just got married, he has a house here, so he’s all focused on what he’s going to do in school, what he’s going to do with punting here.”