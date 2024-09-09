Arguably Nebraska's most important target in the 2025 cycle has committed to the Huskers.

The four-star's commitment comes off the heels of back-to-back game day visits at Nebraska, taking in the Huskers' 40-7 win over UTEP and the electric 28-10 victory over Colorado.

Jones, who ranks as the No. 1 prospect in the state and a top-100 prospect in the country per Rivals.

Jones is the 19th commit in Nebraska’s 2025 class and the second linebacker, joining in-state three-star Pierce Mooberry. With Jones' commitment, Nebraska has secured all but two in-state prospects that were offered in the 2025 cycle.

Jones has been recruited by Nebraska for nearly four years to this point, the Huskers battled the likes of Notre Dame, USC, Miami, Oklahoma and many more over the years but ultimately came out on top.

Fellow in-state commits Tyson Terry, Caden VerMaas and the aforementioned Mooberry all played a role in keeping the four-star home.

Matt Rhule and his staff checked a lot of boxes for Jones but heading into the 2024 season Jones kept a close eye on how the Huskers started the season, looking to see if the offseason talk matches the on-field performance. He's been recruited by Nebraska for nearly four years at this point, across multiple staffs. He's heard plenty of talk about Nebraska turning things around on the field and wanted to see if Rhule could actually do it.

After Nebraska’s first 2-0 start since 2016, Jones decided Rhule and his staff had earned his complete trust and shut things down, deciding to stay home and play in Tony White’s defense.