2025 Maize (Kan.) High three-star wide receiver Bryson Hayes is leaving his home state to play college football as the electric speedster announced his commitment to the Huskers over Kansas and Kansas State on Sunday.

Advertisement

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

"I chose Nebraska because of how I can get developed there and become the best player I can be," he told Rivals' Greg Smith. "The culture at Nebraska is also something that I believe can’t be matched many places.

Hayes' commitment comes less than two weeks after he visited Nebraska for a spring practice. That experience gave him an idea of the type of development taking place under Matt Rhule. Hayes was looking for the right situation, on and off the field, and Nebraska checked all his boxes.

“I want to become a better football player, but it’s important for me to be with a team that’s going to make a better person off the field as well," he previously told Inside Nebraska. "I think that’s big especially at this stage of my life.”



His relationship with wide receivers coach Garrett McGuire was a key factor in his decision to commit to the Huskers.

"Me and G[arrett McGuire], we’re pretty tight," he said. "It’s a lot easier to relate to a coach that’s not too much older than you so I think that’s cool. He’s a very smart coach, you can tell that from the meetings."



Nebraska pitched Hayes on being a "game-changer" in the offense out of the slot. He models his game after Tyreek Hill and is plenty fast in his own right, with a 10.6 100-meter dash time and a 4.34 40-yard dash time to his name. As a junior, he recorded 962 yards and ten touchdowns on 60 receptions.

Hayes previously had official visits scheduled to Kansas, Nebraska and Kansas State in June, he's cancelled the other two visits and will only visit the Huskers this summer. He's also planning to be back in town for the spring game at the end of the month, his first trip to Lincoln as a commit.

Hayes is the fifth commit in Nebraska's 2025 class, joining Omaha North four-star defensive lineman Tyson Terry, Millard North three-star athlete Caden VerMaas, Wahoo Bishop Neumann three-star running back Connor Booth and Lincoln (Neb.) Southwest wide receiver Jackson Carpenter