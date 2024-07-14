Nebraska has landed a commitment from rising 2025 Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point three-star cornerback Bryson Webber, a 6-foot-3 receiver-turned-defensive back.

Webber chose the Huskers over others in his top three of Utah and TCU. Former Nebraska defensive backs coach Evan Cooper led the recruiting charge and was one of the first coaches to offer Webber, doing so in January.

Webber postponed his decision following Cooper's departure from the program due to personal reasons, but ultimately committed to the Huskers thanks to the effort of the rest of the staff and new defensive backs coach John Butler, who reached out to the three-star almost immediately after being officially hired on Thursday. Commits like three-star in-state safety Caden VerMaas and others in the 2025 class maintained communication with Webber as well, making sure he knew he was still wanted in Lincoln. He made the opportunity to build relationships with VerMaas and a few other commits while in town for his official visit last month.

Before the move to defense, Webber wasn't on many FBS recruiting radars. After the move, however, is when power conference programs started paying attention. Cooper was on Webber from the start.

"Coop was the first person to really believe in me when it came to me switching over from receiver to DB," Webber told Inside Nebraska following his June 21 weekend official visit. "He told me since day one, since I got that offer, he’s seen something in me that I didn't see in myself."

Webber's trip to Lincoln went about as well as it possibly could have. He even fished with former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne. Initially, though, Webber wasn't sure what a visit to Nebraska, a state he'd never been in, would be like.

As it turns out, Webber was surprised by what Nebraska offers.

“Thinking of Nebraska, you don’t really think of anything crazy like you would some of the other schools,” Webber said. “Going there, my expectations, I wouldn’t say were low, but I would say they were very much exceeded.”

Webber spent his freshman and sophomore years as a receiver at Ridge Point. The switch was made to corner for his junior year, and that's where the lengthy athlete sees himself at the next level.

In Webber's first season as a corner, he recorded 22 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups.

Webber becomes the 16th commit in Nebraska's 2025 class and the second from the state of Texas, joining three-star Hitchcock defensive lineman Malcolm Simpson. Webber is the eighth recruit to pull the trigger and commit to the Huskers since June and the second to do so in July, joining three-star offensive tackle Shawn Hammerbeck, who committed on July 3.