BREAKING: Nebraska lands three-star OT Leon Noil Jr.

The Nebraska football program continued to build its 2026 recruiting class today with the addition of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr three-star offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr.
The 6-foot-5, 270-pound Noil chose Nebraska over other programs heavily involved in his recruitment, including Mississippi State, Baylor, Houston and Central Florida.
Led by the recruiting efforts of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and his assistant, Aaron Coeling, Nebraska won out for New Orleans native. The Huskers had to come from behind for Noil, as the desire to stay closer to home was very real. A final push from Raiola and Coeling, with some assistance from Matt Rhule, sealed the deal.
Getting a more in-depth look at the city of Lincoln, as well as feeling the tight-knit nature of not only Raiola's O-line room, but Nebraska's entire program and the people in it, is what stood out to Noil during his official visit on the June 13 weekend.
"Nebraska, I didn't know much about it," Noil told Inside Nebraska following his OV, "but coming out here and actually seeing it, experiencing it, being down here for the weekend, it had a real vibe, a real family vibe. Everyone is so close in the program. It was good to get out there and see that for myself."
During his visit, Noil said the Husker coaching staff made it clear how much of a priority he is to them.
"It was about how I'm very wanted there," Noil said of Raiola's message on the OV. "There wasn't any pressure they were putting on, but I can feel that he wants me in Lincoln."
Noil is the 10th commit in Nebraska's 2026 class and the third offensive lineman, joining Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth and Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman.
— Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik
Film Room: What is Nebraska getting in Noil?
A prototypical offensive tackle build at 6-foot-5, 270lbs, Noil has the versatility to play all over the line and encouraging upside as he continues filling into his frame. He's got an athletic, lean lower body that bodes well for longterm development. He's a functional athlete and technically sound, serving as the anchor for New Orleans powerhouse Edna Karr at left tackle. Noil is explosive off the line of scrimmage with a powerful punch as a run blocker, driving through the whistle and looks to finish defenders through the ground consistently. Has imposing body strength and proves difficult to move backwards, even against power-based rushers. Has the lower body athleticism to match speedy, athletic edge rushers and flashes that athleticism climbing to the second level of the defense. Capable lead blocker and puller. Can sometimes let his body get ahead of his feet and lose balance when he's moving at full steam. Still developing as a pass blocker, but hand placement and lateral movement ability is encouraging. Shows the ability to reset quickly and re-gain leverage, plays with active hands and stays inside consistently. Does a good job preventing defenders from getting outside his frame, utilizing his length to get wide. Can sometimes allow defenders to get into his chest before pushing back, though he has consistent push-back power, he could be a little quicker striking off the line.
Overall, a quality add to pair with four-star offensive tackle commit Hayden Ainsworth, another technically sound lineman with positional versatility. Noil will likely get a shot to stick at tackle, but has the ability to move inside to guard easily if needed.