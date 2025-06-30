BREAKING: Nebraska lands three-star OT Leon Noil Jr.

The Nebraska football program continued to build its 2026 recruiting class today with the addition of New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr three-star offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr.

Led by the recruiting efforts of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and his assistant, Aaron Coeling, Nebraska won out for New Orleans native. The Huskers had to come from behind for Noil, as the desire to stay closer to home was very real. A final push from Raiola and Coeling, with some assistance from Matt Rhule, sealed the deal.

Getting a more in-depth look at the city of Lincoln, as well as feeling the tight-knit nature of not only Raiola's O-line room, but Nebraska's entire program and the people in it, is what stood out to Noil during his official visit on the June 13 weekend.

"Nebraska, I didn't know much about it," Noil told Inside Nebraska following his OV, "but coming out here and actually seeing it, experiencing it, being down here for the weekend, it had a real vibe, a real family vibe. Everyone is so close in the program. It was good to get out there and see that for myself."

During his visit, Noil said the Husker coaching staff made it clear how much of a priority he is to them.

"It was about how I'm very wanted there," Noil said of Raiola's message on the OV. "There wasn't any pressure they were putting on, but I can feel that he wants me in Lincoln."

Noil is the 10th commit in Nebraska's 2026 class and the third offensive lineman, joining Biloxi (Miss.) four-star offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth and Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman.

— Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik