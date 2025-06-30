BREAKING: Nebraska lands four-star OT Claude Mpouma

Mpouma is the second Husker recruit to be added to the 2026 class today, joining New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr three-star offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr. Nebraska's 2026 class now stands at 11 members.

It ultimately came down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn for Mpouma, who also held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State and Miami. He made official visits to all three programs, with Nebraska earning the last official visit the June 20 weekend. In the end, Nebraska’s long-standing belief in Mpouma saw the Huskers come out on top for the blue-chip offensive tackle.

The Huskers were the tenth program to offer Mpouma amidst his breakout junior season, his first playing football. The four-star visited Nebraska for the first time shortly after receiving the offer, to see the Huskers take on UCLA. He returned in February for Elite Junior Day and then most recently, for his official visit last weekend.

Relationships were a key factor for Mpouma. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and running backs coach EJ Barthel, the area recruiter, played a key role in the four-star committing to Nebraska. To top it off, his relationship with Matt Rhule was unique compared to other head coaches recruiting him.

“I feel like our relationship is amazing,” Mpouma said of Rhule. “I’m going to say he’s more fluid [than other head coaches], nothing’s forced, it’s just natural.”

Mpouma got a better feel for who Raiola is as a coach during his official visit, relying on the testimony of Tyler Knaak, his player host.

“He told me that Coach Raiola is a pretty good coach, he’s always going to make sure I’m good, he always checks on his players,” Mpouma said. “Even when he freaks out on them, he loves them and just wants the best for them.”

Mpouma’s interactions with Knaak, who has become an ace recruiter over the last year, and the rest of the offensive line room gave him a glimpse of Nebraska’s culture, a culture he felt welcomed in.

“I feel like the family culture that the program has is pretty big,” he said. “I knew it was something when I first came here, but I feel like this [past] weekend there was a big emphasis on it.”

Mpouma is the fourth offensive line commit for Nebraska in the 2026 class, joining Biloxi (Miss.) four-star tackle Hayden Ainsworth, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star guard/tackle Rex Waterman and Noil. All four committed to Nebraska in June.

Mpouma played his junior season at Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago but has transferred to Mount Carmel for his senior season. Though 2024 was his first year playing football, Mpouma, who was born in Cameroon, grew up playing basketball and soccer. He's primarily played left tackle to this point of his career and is expected to stick there in college.