BREAKING: Nebraska lands four-star OT Claude Mpouma

Nebraska has secured a commitment from 2026 Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel four-star offensive tackle Claude Mpouma, overcoming Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Ohio State to land the 6-foot-8, 305-pound offensive tackle.
Mpouma is the second Husker recruit to be added to the 2026 class today, joining New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr three-star offensive tackle Leon Noil Jr. Nebraska's 2026 class now stands at 11 members.
It ultimately came down to Nebraska, Florida and Auburn for Mpouma, who also held offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Penn State and Miami. He made official visits to all three programs, with Nebraska earning the last official visit the June 20 weekend. In the end, Nebraska’s long-standing belief in Mpouma saw the Huskers come out on top for the blue-chip offensive tackle.
The Huskers were the tenth program to offer Mpouma amidst his breakout junior season, his first playing football. The four-star visited Nebraska for the first time shortly after receiving the offer, to see the Huskers take on UCLA. He returned in February for Elite Junior Day and then most recently, for his official visit last weekend.
Relationships were a key factor for Mpouma. Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and running backs coach EJ Barthel, the area recruiter, played a key role in the four-star committing to Nebraska. To top it off, his relationship with Matt Rhule was unique compared to other head coaches recruiting him.
“I feel like our relationship is amazing,” Mpouma said of Rhule. “I’m going to say he’s more fluid [than other head coaches], nothing’s forced, it’s just natural.”
Mpouma got a better feel for who Raiola is as a coach during his official visit, relying on the testimony of Tyler Knaak, his player host.
“He told me that Coach Raiola is a pretty good coach, he’s always going to make sure I’m good, he always checks on his players,” Mpouma said. “Even when he freaks out on them, he loves them and just wants the best for them.”
Mpouma’s interactions with Knaak, who has become an ace recruiter over the last year, and the rest of the offensive line room gave him a glimpse of Nebraska’s culture, a culture he felt welcomed in.
“I feel like the family culture that the program has is pretty big,” he said. “I knew it was something when I first came here, but I feel like this [past] weekend there was a big emphasis on it.”
Mpouma is the fourth offensive line commit for Nebraska in the 2026 class, joining Biloxi (Miss.) four-star tackle Hayden Ainsworth, Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton three-star guard/tackle Rex Waterman and Noil. All four committed to Nebraska in June.
Mpouma played his junior season at Wendell Phillips Academy in Chicago but has transferred to Mount Carmel for his senior season. Though 2024 was his first year playing football, Mpouma, who was born in Cameroon, grew up playing basketball and soccer. He's primarily played left tackle to this point of his career and is expected to stick there in college.
Film Room: What is Nebraska getting in Mpouma?
Though he's "football-young" with just one season of experience under his belt, Mpouma has immense potential, with a higher floor than expected relative to his experience.
Despite his 6-8, 305-pound size, Mpouma plays with more finesse than power. His multi-sport athletic background shines through in his footwork. He's quick and agile, with above-average foot speed for his size.
Shows encouraging explosiveness off the line of scrimmage as a run blocker with the foot drive to finish blocks. Light on his feet moving laterally, with the ability to match quicker defenders looking to get around his massive frame.
Still learning to utilize his length, specifically in pass protection. Has encouraging movement patterns as a pass protector, but is still developing technique. Pass-set drop can be inconsistent, as can his hand placement.
For his size, he shows the ability to get low and gain leverage, but consistency snap-to-snap is a work in progress. Can stop smaller, quick edge defenders in their tracks but body strength needs work. Has initial push-back power off the line, but still developing the strength to finish blocks consistently.
Extremely impressive mover in space for his size, moves like a much smaller athlete. Has massive features that he's still growing into. Could still add 20- to 25-plus pounds to his frame at the next level, despite already sitting on the north end of 300 pounds.
Will likely need a season or two to develop behind the scenes in order to stick at left tackle in the Big Ten, but has the potential of a multi-year starter with legit NFL potential if he sees through his development.
Unique athlete with a ceiling matched by few other offensive linemen in the 2026 cycle.