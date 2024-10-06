BREAKING: Nebraska lands commit from rising 2026 WR Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte

Nebraska landed their second 2026 commit in Sioux Falls (S.D) Washington three-star wide receiver Dveyoun Bonwell-Witte , beating out Minnesota, Wisconsin and Oklahoma for the talented 6-foot-2 pass-catcher.

Bonwell-Witte was offered by the Huskers back in June after a strong camp performance in front of wide receivers coach Garret McGuire and the coaching staff. After landing the offer, the three-star described Nebraska as a “dream school.”

“"Nebraska was definitely a dream school for me," he said in June. "Just because that was the first serious camp I’ve been to, I’ve been going there for three years now and every year I was showing skills, waiting for the offer. So once they finally did it, I was very excited, very happy. I love Nebraska."

Since landing the offer, Bonwell-Witte and McGuire quickly built a strong relationship and the three-star is excited to be coached by him in the future.

“He’s young and it’s cool to connect with him, it’s easy to connect with him," he said. "I love his energy, his coaching style. It’s a lot and he’s young but he understands a lot of it."

Nebraska’s facilities blew the three-star away when he saw them for the first time over the summer. The Huskers checked a lot of boxes through each visit he made, but the new facilities were the cherry on top.

“"It was amazing," he said. "By far the best I’ve been to, very big, very special. They’ve got everything, I love it."

The three-star’s decision came shortly after his first game day visit to Nebraska to see the Huskers knock off previously undefeated Rutgers in front of 87,000+ fans at Memorial Stadium.

Bonwell-Witte is the second commit in the 2026 class, joining three-star quarterback Dayton Raiola, younger brother of Dylan Raiola, who announced his commitment to the Huskers just last month.

As a sophomore, Bonwell-Witte recorded 30 receptions for 588 yards and five touchdowns. He broke his knee early in his junior season and will miss the year, but is expected to be healthy in the offseason heading into his senior year.



