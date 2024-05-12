Nebraska has landed their quarterback in 2025 in Orange (Cali.) Lutheran four-star TJ Lateef.

Lateef committed to the Huskers two weeks after making an official visit to Lincoln for the Red-White Game.





The four-star emerged as a top target for offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas in January, after a junior season in which he threw for 2,446 yards and 18 touchdowns against seven interceptions, completing 63% of his passes.



Satterfield and Thomas stopped by Orange Lutheran High School to get to know Lateef, and made a strong enough impression that, after offering him on Feb. 5, the four-star immediately scheduled his official visit for the spring game.



"The reason why I chose that date is to be able to feel that environment on their spring game. I heard there's going to be about 90,000 people in the stands," Lateef previously told Inside Nebraska. "I want to see the environment and the fans pour into Husker football, and I want to see how the coaching is during games.



For Lateef, the relationship he was with Satterfield and Thomas is just “different”

"I just felt like I vibed really well with them, more than all the other schools that came by,” he said. “Not saying I didn't vibe with the others, but I just felt like it was a different kind of vibe, different type of energy. I felt wanted."



The four-star out of California has been especially intrigued with Thomas’ experience coaching quarterbacks in the NFL and with aspirations of playing in the league one day himself, has faith in Thomas and Nebraska’s offensive scheme to prepare him for the next level.



"It's not a hurry-up, fast offense,” he said. “They're a real offense that would get me ready for the next level, because at the next level it's not really hurry-up offense. It's about huddling up, get the play-call in and execute it," Lateef said. "That's the biggest thing for me, getting to the next level. And there's one way for me to get to the next level, and that's get through college. So I feel like if I'm in an NFL-like system, then that's the only way I can get there."

