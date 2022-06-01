Breaking down shape of Nebraska recruiting, impact of new coaches

We are entering a fascinating season for Nebraska football, and the ramifications of the fall extend into the roots of the recruiting trail.

The Huskers are still heading into an optimistic time this summer despite last season's 3-9 finish. They are set up with a favorable schedule that eyes a 3-0 start as a very real possibility heading into their matchup with Oklahoma in Lincoln, and a good start could feed into a faster-than-anticipated bounceback season.

The hiring of Mark Whipple and Mickey Joseph has the chance to be a boon at the sport’s most important position and its most electric. Whipple has drawn quarterback eyes to Lincoln in both the transfer portal and in recruiting.

The Huskers’ most recent commit, Pop Watson, is a three-star prospect right now. But he has shown major improvements to his game ever since we saw him in June 2021 at another Big Ten-hosted camp. His growth could see him rise in the next rankings update that is on the horizon.

Watson is looking to help build the Huskers’ 2023 class and will be one of their highlight visitors in a busy month of official visitors, which includes at least 13 official visits this weekend.

It is going to be a hectic June for Nebraska, good or bad. Fall will be more of the same as this season’s success, or lack thereof, will be right at the front of the minds of the Huskers’ top targets in the Class of 2023 and 2024.

Those are the keynote items that we are breaking down on the second episode of the Inside Nebraska Recruiting Podcast. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney joined Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter as the two analyze what it all means for Nebraska ahead of a pivotal month – and a pivotal year – for Scott Frost and the Huskers.

Check out that video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page. Subscribe to our YouTube page for more news, analysis and exclusive content on the Huskers.