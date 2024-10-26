Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

Advertisement

in other news

Brice Williams and that next step at Nebraska: "He's been awesome"

Brice Williams and that next step at Nebraska: "He's been awesome"

Brice Williams was the Huskers' go-to guy last season, and it will be a role he holds again in 2024-25.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Fred Hoiberg talks Husker scrimmage at Utah, injury updates and more

Fred Hoiberg talks Husker scrimmage at Utah, injury updates and more

Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media Thursday to detail the Utah scrimmage and much more.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State

WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State

Press conference video of Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round ahead of Nebraska vs Ohio State matchup.

 • Staff
Dawson Merritt, son of KC Chiefs coach, is blazing his own path

Dawson Merritt, son of KC Chiefs coach, is blazing his own path

Alabama commit and Nebraska flip target Dawson Merritt is benefitting from his dad's knowledge with KC Chiefs staff.

External content
 • Greg Smith • Rivals.com
Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Ohio State

Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Ohio State

The Inside Nebraska staff gives their Bold Predictions for Nebraska at Ohio State.

Premium content
 • Staff

in other news

Brice Williams and that next step at Nebraska: "He's been awesome"

Brice Williams and that next step at Nebraska: "He's been awesome"

Brice Williams was the Huskers' go-to guy last season, and it will be a role he holds again in 2024-25.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Fred Hoiberg talks Husker scrimmage at Utah, injury updates and more

Fred Hoiberg talks Husker scrimmage at Utah, injury updates and more

Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media Thursday to detail the Utah scrimmage and much more.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State

WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State

Press conference video of Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round ahead of Nebraska vs Ohio State matchup.

 • Staff
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 26, 2024
Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement