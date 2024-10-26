Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

in other news
Brice Williams and that next step at Nebraska: "He's been awesome"
Brice Williams was the Huskers' go-to guy last season, and it will be a role he holds again in 2024-25.
Fred Hoiberg talks Husker scrimmage at Utah, injury updates and more
Fred Hoiberg spoke to the media Thursday to detail the Utah scrimmage and much more.
WATCH: Matt Rhule lightning round presser ahead of Ohio State
Press conference video of Matt Rhule's Thursday lightning round ahead of Nebraska vs Ohio State matchup.
Dawson Merritt, son of KC Chiefs coach, is blazing his own path
Alabama commit and Nebraska flip target Dawson Merritt is benefitting from his dad's knowledge with KC Chiefs staff.
Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Ohio State
The Inside Nebraska staff gives their Bold Predictions for Nebraska at Ohio State.
