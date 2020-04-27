Nebraska has landed a commitment from big offensive line target Branson Yager on Monday night. The 6-foot-8, 320-pound lineman announced his commitment to the Big Red via social media. Yager picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of BYU, Cal, Iowa State, Vanderbilt and Virginia. Yager becomes the fifth known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Yager means for the Huskers.

1. Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti was the lead recruiter for Yager and offensive line coach Greg Austin was obviously very involved in this recruitment as well. Nebraska began building a relationship with Yager several months ago, despite only offering a little over a month ago. The Huskers were set to host Yager for an unofficial visit on the weekend of March 14, but the cancellation of that trip did not deter their recruitment of him nor Yager's interest in the Big Red. 2. There's a lot to like about Yager as a prospect and as a person. First of all, at 6-foot-8, 320-pounds, he's a very imposing figure along the offensive line. The Huskers have been targeting players with giant frames or prospects that are already huge under OL coach Greg Austin and Yager fits the mold. 3. Yager isn't just a giant out on the football field though. He's very athletic for his size. He moves his feet well and operates in space nicely. It's impressive to see someone his size pull, get to the next level and even get downfield on screens finding blocks way beyond the line of scrimmage.

4. Yager is at his best when he's getting downhill as a run blocker. He's a mauler and when he gets his hands on a defender he's moving them backwards and they're eventually ending up on the ground. Not only is his tenacity as a run blocker fun to watch, but it will serve him well at the next level. 5. I really like the fact that Yager plays some left and right tackle on offense as well as defensive tackle and long snapper on defensive and special teams respectively. He's a versatile prospect that is willing to do whatever it takes to help his team win. I personally think he will make a good right tackle or right guard at the next level. 6. Yager has a number of intangible qualities that you look for out of a prospect. He's a smart kid in the classroom and on the football field. From all accounts he a leader on the field and in the weight room. He embraces competition and isn't afraid to work hard and improve himself. 7. Yager could stand to lose a little bit of weight and work on his pass protection skills some before getting to Lincoln, but overall he is a very nice addition to NU's offensive line class for 2021. Yager's commitment likely means that the Huskers are either done at OL or that they only have room for one more depending how some other positions fills out in the class.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

1. 9/28/2019 - Teddy Prochazka - OT - 6-foot-9, 285 - Elkhorn, NE - 4 Stars 2. 11/17/2019 - Henry Lutovsky - OG - 6-foot-6, 310 - Mt. Pleasant, IA - 3 Stars 3. 1/2/2020 - Randolph Kpai - ILB - 6-foot-3, 190 - Sioux Falls, SD - 3 Stars 4. 3/20/2020 - Christopher Paul - ILB - 6-foot-1, 225 - Cordele, GA - 3 Stars 5. 4/27/2020 - Branson Yager - OT - 6-foot-8, 320 - Grantsville, Utah

9. 2021 commits by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?