Nebraska football is now 11 practices into fall camp as the Huskers careen toward the season opener against Minnesota.

Only 20 days remain until that Aug. 31 tilt as linebackers Chief Borders, Jimari Butler and John Bullock met with the media on Friday to discuss the Husker defense’s progress through camp thus far.

Here are three key takeaways from their time at the podium:

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE TODAY for just $9.95/month to read this story, all of our FALL CAMP COVERAGE and gain all access to our INSIDER'S BOARD.

–––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––