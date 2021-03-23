On June 16, 2015, DiCaprio Bootle “ran his way” into a Nebraska scholarship. While competing in a Florida A&M Satellite Camp in Doral (Fla.) Meadows Park, Bootle ran a 4.34-second time in the 40-yard dash. It was the fastest mark out of the over 400 participants in attendance at the camp. The Huskers were one of several different schools working the camp with nearly their entire coaching staff present that day. Bootle’s offer from the Mike Riley staff came within two days of the event. Without that running that time, Bootle never would've been on Nebraska's radar.

As the Miami native gets ready to take part in NU’s pro day on Tuesday morning, it’s hard not to flashback to that day at Doral Meadows Park that changed his life forever. “I like to say I ran my way into Nebraska, and (Tuesday) morning I’ll run my way into the league very fast. Extremely fast,” Bootle told HuskerOnline on Monday. So how fast is fast? Bootle and I got into an exchange about that on Monday. He asked, “what I thought was fast or extremely fast?” I responded probably somewhere in the 4.4’s, and he said: “lower.” After a hard winter of training, it’s clear Bootle knows it’s going to take an effort in the 4.3’s to get the attention of NFL teams. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound Bootle started 32 consecutive games for the Huskers and played in a total of 44 over his career. There wasn’t much more he could’ve done from 2016 to 2020 to improve his stock, so in his mind going into the draft was the right move. Bootle, like all of the Huskers seniors, could have returned for an extra season. He was the only member of the Blackshirts that chose not to return in 2021, as a group of five defenders all chose to come back for a sixth year.