Newly offered 2024 Nebraska target Boo Carter made a strong run at the Defensive Back MVP award at the Philadelphia Rivals Camp Series three weeks ago.

He was right alongside borderline five-star Omillio Agard, the 2024 Philadelphian ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in the class, as the most impressive cornerback of a fairly stacked group.

But defense may not wind up being the future for the 6-foot, 180-pound Carter if he were to eventually wind up with the Huskers as his college team. Carter is ranked as the country’s No. 94 overall player, the No. 15 athlete and No. 3 in the state out of Chattanooga (Tenn.) Christian School.

He spoke with Inside Nebraska shortly after he announced an offer from the Huskers on Monday, and he said that a career in Lincoln may result in an offensive role.